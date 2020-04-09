Shooter Mullins penned an epic poem about the early shopping hours for senior citizens many supermarkets have instituted. Here are a few verses:
"Six a.m., you must be jokin’
I ain’t even yet awoken.
Start your engines, on your mark,
Makin’ groceries in the dark …
Gram and Grampa, Mom and Pop,
Rising early, just to shop.
Velcro sneakers, tinted hair,
Walking stick or rolling chair …
Six feet is the golden rule,
Don’t be cozy, let’s be cool.
Made it home in just an hour
This is geezer buying power …
Alternative club
Joseph W. Berey, of Covington, says, "In the '60s and '70s, before energy companies changed their addresses from New Orleans to Houston, the city had a very respectable (I am told) establishment known as the Petroleum Club.
"However, for the common folks like us bankers, we had a dump across the street from our bank called the Kerosene Club. It was the kind of barroom where one would not take one’s client nor wife for a drink. It was just a watering hole full of characters.
"If some television producer were to have discovered the Kerosene Club, there never would have been a program 'Where everyone knows your name.'
"Like many other unforgettable pubs in the Crescent City, it 'ain’t dere no mo.'"
Which reminds me
For media types in New Orleans (mostly newspaper and wire service reporters) a favorite hangout I frequented in the '70s was Joe's Jungle Lounge on Gravier Street, which boasted a most colorful collection of patrons. More on that later.
Ask the boss
C.J. Aucoin, of New Orleans, comments on The Advocate's Sports section:
"With no contests, the only subject of interest for writers is how long Drew Brees will play. I have news for them. There is only one person who will decide, and SHE hasn't made up HIS mind yet."
Full circle
A Facebook post from Randy Wesley says The Pastime will be offering a few items in a "pop-up market" — milk, bread, eggs, ground beef, toilet paper (of course), etc. — for folks who need just a couple of things and don't want to brave supermarket lines during the pandemic.
This reminds me that the venerable Baton Rouge restaurant and lounge started out as a grocery store.
In the early '20s, the Alesce family had a store at the corner of South Boulevard and Nicholson Drive (at that time a gravel road).
In 1945, Joe Alesce turned it into a bar and dance hall, taking advantage of its location more than a mile from the LSU campus (businesses closer to campus were not allowed to sell alcohol).
In the '60s, Randy's dad Bobby (and J.L. Mallet, his partner for a time), transformed the Pastime from a bar that served food to a pizza/po-boy restaurant with a bar.
And now, in a small way, the groceries are back…
Special People Dept.
- Charles Maas, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 101st birthday Saturday, April 11. He is a World War II Army veteran, serving as a military policeman.
- Clyde Joseph Hymel, of Garyville, celebrates his 94th birthday Friday, April 10. He is a World War II Marine veteran. At Tinian Island, in the Marianas, he helped build an airstrip for the bomber Enola Gay, which dropped the atomic bomb on Japan. Well-wishers can meet at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Hubert’s Church Hall to drive by his house and "honk for Clyde."
- Ruby Uhle, of Arabi, celebrates her 92nd birthday Saturday, April 11. She lives in the house she and her late husband built in 1961. It was flooded with 4 feet of water in Hurricane Betsy (1965) and 13 feet in Hurricane Katrina (2005). Each time they rebuilt.
- Dolores Turowski, of Walker, celebrates her 92nd birthday Sunday, April 12.
- Irene and Ross DeNicola, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 56 years of marriage Saturday, April 11.
Sad car blues
Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, feels sorry for his vehicle:
"My poor Toyota 4Runner. There she sits in the driveway, engine not running, tires not rotating, radio silent.
"Same thing happened to another vehicle I owned decades ago … a Yugo sedan."