Nancy Stich says, "I got quite a chuckle Friday morning reading in your column about the origin of the nickname ‘32,’ referring to the time a gentleman entered a watering hole at 9:32 p.m.
"It brought me back to an important personal event in my life.
"Our twin grandsons arrived almost two months early, and their parents had not yet selected names. The first twin was delivered at 4:50 a.m., followed by the second twin at 4:57 a.m.
"The twins were in the NICU at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge (many thanks to the staff in the NICU!) for several months. Their mother was able to be discharged after three days, but not before the boys were given names.
"For the first three days of their lives the twins were referred to by the times of their delivery: 450 and 457.
"When the boys were finally named Remy and August, a friend expressed some mixed feelings. Her response was that she loved their names, but would miss calling them 450 and 457 — because they sounded like secret agents.
"Perhaps they will find a calling in the future to work for the CIA!"
World-class eater
Regarding our seminar on nicknames, Linda Whitman, of Denham Springs, says, "My husband Herb worked at the Tembec paper mill in St Francisville for 23 years.
"Salesmen quickly learned the men loved food brought in from different eateries. His favorite was biscuits.
"The men said he would 'See biscuit, eat biscuit.' Hence the nickname 'Biscuit.'"
Name dropper
Speaking of nicknames, Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says, "The stories about nicknames remind me of a colorful character.
"Seems that growing up, the inquisitive lad had earned the name 'Haywire.'
"I hope he didn’t put that down on any job resumes."
Suspicious mind
Cliff Johnson: "My favorite worst country song has always been 'How Come My Dog Don’t Bark (When You Come 'Round)?'"
While I'm pretty sure the song has been covered by country singers, my research team, headed by Mr. Google, found that it was first mentioned as a 1955 R&B tune recorded by Prince Patridge with the Monroe Tucker Orchestra. (It's actually more of a talking blues song, with some nice piano work by bandleader Tucker.)
Dr. John has probably the best, and most popular, version of the song, which is about a gent wondering why a friend's presence at his house doesn't seem to bother his normally aggressive pooch.
South becomes North
Margaret Hawkins, of Ponchatoula, comments on a letter in the Saturday column:
"Sarah Stravinska's not encountering a Southern accent in Florida is easily explained: 'The farther south you go in Florida, the more northern it becomes.'"
Special People Dept.
Picky eater
Sharon Callahan offers this culinary adventure story:
"When this Yankee moved here from the 'Frozen Nawth,' I was expecting to encounter some culture shock.
"But nothing prepared me for the evening my mother-in- law invited the whole family over for dinner.
"Mama, an excellent cook, walked to the table proudly bearing a platter with a beautifully roasted raccoon, surrounded by sweet potatoes!
"I ate a lot of salad that night.
"That was almost 49 years ago, and while I have learned to enjoy many Southern dishes, I have never eaten raccoon!"
Sign language
Robert Cabes Sr., says, "When I moved to Lafayette in 1967, I noted that most of the street names in the subdivisions were named for the developer’s children and/or grandchildren.
"Names like 'Yolanda,' 'Parduton,' 'Emma,' and 'Theodora' remain.
"Recently I was driving through a subdivision that was originally a golf club. I noticed a street name that caused me to shiver: 'CORONA AVENUE.'
"I believe we need to ask the city to proclaim the above-declared name to be obscene, and it should also be illegal!"
(Unless, of course, it was named for a Mexican beer…)