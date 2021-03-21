Neicie Deloney, of Gretna, says, "Reading Julie Kennard’s Saturday story about ordering a sandwich 'dressed' in Florida reminded me of a similar situation on a trip to the Frozen Nawth.
"We were at a small diner along the New England coast, and I decided to sample the local fare. Being pescatarian, I asked the waitress to recommend a local type of fish.
"She recommended one, and I ordered it as a sandwich, 'dressed.'
"After a very awkward pause and stare, she asked if I wanted a hat and coat on it?
"That was my very first, and quite embarrassing, encounter with not knowing 'dressed' wasn’t a universal term."
Sounds fishy
Congratulations to Neicie Deloney for, in the story above, being the first reader in the history of this column to use the word "pescatarian."
It refers to "the practice of using seafood as the only source of meat in a diet that is otherwise vegetarian."
More evidence that by faithfully reading this column you can improve your vocabulary, impress your friends, and become an all-around better person.
Personal pumpkin
Lillian Miller waxes poetic about a vegetable purchase:
"This pumpkin had my name on it
That cannot be denied
Though I didn’t need a pumpkin
This one I had to buy.
She had a case of cellulite
I quickly recognized
Her bumpy little body
Looked a lot like my thighs.
She’s staying in my kitchen
for as long as she lasts
A powerful incentive
A heap of good laughs."
Lillian adds, "I bought this pumpkin in October. It finally had to go. I still have the cellulite!"
Double trouble
As we wind down our locked-car stories, I have to include this one from Ricky Sizeler, of Destrehan:
"Back when I owned a locksmith company, one day I arrived to open a car and was surprised to see another locksmith company already there.
"I asked the driver why he had called two different lock companies. He said he was in a hurry to get somewhere, and figured whoever got there first would get the job.
"Well, I happened to know the other locksmith, and after discussing the situation we both decided to leave without unlocking the vehicle.
"I ran into that locksmith at a trade show several months later, and we both had a good laugh."
Names and jobs
Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, says, "Regarding persons whose name also reflects their job, there's none better than my wonderful and beautiful longtime friend, the Louisiana Lottery's Beth Money!"
Toni Gilboy says, "A friend in Florida reports that the minister at her church is named Goodpastor!"
John Logreco Jr., of Metairie, says, "The clerk of court for Jefferson Parish from 1956 to 1984 was William 'Bill' Justice.
John, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, adds, "During my Officer's Basic Course at Ft. Benjamin in Harrison, Indiana, in 1965, one of our classroom instructors was particularly dull in his presentations. His last name was Sharpless."
No returns!
Faye Hoffman Talbot, of Clinton, says, "I worked at the polls Saturday, and almost everyone wore a mask. One couple didn't have masks, so I gave them disposable ones.
"After they voted the husband turned to me and said, 'Do you want the mask back?' I told him it was a gift, not a loaner."
Special People Dept.
— Mary Ann Valentino, of New Orleans, celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday, March 21.
— Gordon Taylor, of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 93rd birthday Sunday, March 21. A Baton Rouge native, he is a World War II veteran.
— Bill Braswell, of Williamsburg Senior Living, Baton Rouge, celebrated his 92nd birthday Saturday, March 20. A native of Marysville, Arkansas, he retired from Exxon then had a new career in real estate in East Feliciana Parish.
Cajunization, Part 3
After a couple of mentions of Cajun presidents, from Hebert Hoover to the George Bueches, we heard from Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette:
"I did not realize there had been so many Cajun presidents. When we moved to Lafayette almost an eon ago, I soon learned that the locals were very proud of Boudreau Wilson and Thibodeaux Roosevelt.
"And my wife reminded me to include Lyndon Jeansonne."