I've run a lot of "fond memories" over the years, but this one made me wish I had known those people and that place:
"Stories you have printed recently unlocked memories of my grandparents, Sylvester and Irma 'Konky' Folse," says Danny Felterman, of Patterson.
"They lived in a big cypress home built in 1904 on the lower Atchafalaya River in Patterson. Sylvester was postmaster for 40 years; Irma taught fourth grade for 30 years.
"She handmade a halter, sort of a vest, that fit her young grandchildren, and tied a rope to it so she could lower us from the wharf down to the river. She would walk along the wharf holding onto the rope, giving swimming instructions to us down below.
"Papa Syl, a wonderful grandfather, was born in 1892. The only times I ever saw him not wearing a suit, tie, and hat was when he had his pajamas on.
"His favorite things were an afternoon Sazerac on the front gallery with Konky, sitting on his back porch steps in the summer shooting with a Daisy BB gun at the birds in his beloved fig trees, and checking catfish lines off his wharf."
Mrs. Goodwrench
A clunker story from Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge:
"In late 1979 my husband Joe and I bought the first new car we had ever owned, a 1980 Buick Regal with plush interior and wire wheels.
"We loved that car, but by 1989, when I was practicing law, it was showing its age. We joked that it got 250 miles per gallon — of oil.
"When I drove to New Orleans or Lafayette, I needed to add a quart of oil before heading home.
"Joe made me an oil-change kit (disposable plastic gloves, cans of oil, funnel, and spout).
"I usually parked in some far corner of the parking lot of the courthouse or law office, and after a court appearance or a deposition, I'd get my kit from the trunk, pop the hood, and in heels, hose, and skirted suit, add a quart of oil.
"I was good at it; I never ruined a suit.
"One day after a deposition, a lawyer in Lafayette spotted me with the hood up and came over to see if I needed help.
"I told him I had things under control, but was too embarrassed to explain that my car guzzled oil. Not long after that we bought a new car."
Thanks, Doug
Nancy Van Den Akker, of New Orleans, says, "Years ago my sister and I were showing young cousins around the French Quarter.
"At an antique shop we saw Cajun fiddler Doug Kershaw, who greeted us with a big smile.
"He walked around the Quarter with us, bought us lunch at Orange Julius, walked us back to his hotel, and introduced us to his wife. A most gracious guy."
Special People Dept.
Josephine Zito, of Plaquemine, celebrated her 94th birthday Monday, April 4.
Thanks, Cisco
A "star meeting" story from Gwen McKneely Carter, of Mandeville:
"In Patterson, at the end of filming the movie 'Thunder Bay' in 1952, the cast made themselves available to sign autographs.
"I waited my turn for James Stewart, Joanne Dru, and Dan Duryea with my autograph book in hand. They signed a few, then with a wave and a laugh said that was all.
"I stood rooted to the spot, an 11-year-old in disbelief, crying.
"A rough-looking man wearing a wide-brim hat, with a cigarette hanging from his lower lip, asked, 'What’s the matter, little one?'
"I tearfully told him I missed my only chance for a movie star autograph.
"He said, 'Give me your autograph book; I’ll sign it for you.'
"I asked, 'Are you a movie star?' He threw his head back and roared with laughter as he said with a smile, 'Just give me that. You’ll learn later,' and patted me on the head. It was Gilbert Roland."
The Mexican-born actor was the Cisco Kid in 11 movies, and had a 60-year career with more than 150 film and TV credits. He was indeed a star.