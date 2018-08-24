Dear Smiley: Back in the day, I was one of the lectors at Saturday Mass at our Catholic church.
I would get there a little early and review the readings for the day. Our pastor, the late Monsignor Fred Swenson, would join me after confessions, and we would talk as he was putting on his robes.
One afternoon, we talked about favorite lines from old movies. I said, "You know one I always liked? In Casablanca, with Humphrey Bogart at the airport, the policeman tells his assistant, ‘Round up the usual suspects.’ ”
"What was the name of that actor that played the policeman?" Fred asked.
Total blank. The dreaded senior moment for both of us. We could not remember his name.
Mass started, I finished my readings, and was at my seat when the monsignor walked over and began his homily. Suddenly, I blurted out "Claude Rains!"
I've got to hand it to Fred. He never missed a beat. He just nodded his head and went on with his homily.
THOMAS MURREL
Church Point
Mr. Zippy's sharks
Dear Smiley: Our 4-year-old grandson Carter, who lives in Orlando, Florida, was talking to his mommy after they returned from a visit to Louisiana.
Our family had taken a vacation to Lake Tahoe in June as well. Carter said he wished they had sharks in Lake Tahoe because "Mr. Zippy’s has sharks!"
Sara, my daughter-in-law, asked, “What is Mr. Zippy’s?”
Carter replied, "You know, that planet we drive through on the way to Louisiana."
Sara said, "Oh, you mean Mississippi."
Carter replied, “Yes, Mr. Zippy's.”
Sara explained to him that we all live on one planet, and Mississippi is a state.
Carter replied, “Oh, right; well, Mr. Zippy’s still has sharks!”
JACKIE REMBERT
Baton Rouge
Dear Jackie: I don't know about the sharks, but my home state does at times seem like another planet. …
Too much information
Dear Smiley: My processed meat story involves a trial.
I had a client who had an allergic reaction to something in a packaged sausage.
The case ended up being removed from state court in Evangeline Parish, and was heard by then U.S. Magistrate Bill Goode.
The defense attorney brought a “bean counter” from the meat company. He described in detail how they got the meat from the various animals that made up the sausage — including high-pressure water hoses.
At the conclusion of the trial, the defense attorney pulled out several packs of the sausage and offered them to court personnel. There were many grimaces — but no takers.
ALEX "SONNY" CHAPMAN
Ville Platte
Days of phone books
Dear Smiley: My sister, now in North Carolina, was married to Fred M. Waas. Their phone number was listed in the phone book (young people don’t know what that is) as "Waas, FM."
They would get calls from people asking what the frequency was — they couldn’t find them on the radio.
While in Baton Rouge she shared an apartment with a police officer, Kathy C. Hall, listed as "Hall, KC." They would get calls asking about activities at the hall.
TIM PALMER
Lafayette
The Matchmaker
Dear Smiley: Back in February you published a poem of mine to the memory of my late wife.
A girlfriend from my college days at SLI in Lafayette saw it and contacted you, and you were good enough to provide her with my email address.
She contacted me, and just like that we were emailing every day, and very soon made arrangements for me to travel to Lafayette to see her.
Fifty-nine years had passed since we last dated. During that time we each got married, had families; her husband died, then my wife died.
Now we both have reasons for starting a new, happy life together. Angele and I want to thank you for providing the link that brought us back together after so many years.
It is still a long-distance relationship, but we’re working on that too.
PETE LAMBOUSY
Harvey
A quick starter
Dear Smiley: I think the pilot on my last trip was pretty new to his job. I base that on his preflight announcement:
"We're going to be taking off in a few … whoa, here we go!"
ALGIE PETRERE
Central