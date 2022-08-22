Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, "When my husband and I lived in a small Kentucky town, we admired the local solution to truancy.
"Every day at 9 a.m., the local radio station named all those who were absent from school.
"Even if your mother happened to miss the announcement, some friend was bound to call her and ask about your 'illness.'
"But, you say, we have so many schools. But we have more than one radio station. If each station always named the absentees from the same schools, we would know which station to check at 9 a.m.
"Yes, we have many absentees. But if each station named maybe 10 absent scholars from each of their schools, chosen at random, surely the odds would catch up with the truants."
Cancel that guy!
One more tattoo story, from former school librarian Faye Hoffman Talbot, of Clinton:
"Before I retired, my school library was right next to an elementary classroom. Parents had to walk past my room to drop their children off.
"One mother chose to wear low-cut shirts, and she had a man's name in large letters tattooed across her chest.
"Diagonally across the name was tattooed ‘VOID.’ ”
Mr. Famous
"When I was a junior at LSU," says Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, "I was visiting some of the old places on Highland Road south of campus.
"We were walking down the sidewalk when a passing car lost control and crashed into the telephone pole right in front of us.
"No one was hurt, but we hung around until a policeman showed up. He took statements from everyone, and finally turned to me and said, 'Well, Mr. Marks, what did you see?'
"I was shocked that he knew my name, and started wondering if there were wanted posters posted in the police station for some unknown reason.
"I suppose my surprise was apparent, because the policeman smiled and said, 'You don’t recognize me. I work nights at the State Capitol.'
"I worked there at night most of that year, and had to sign in at his post every evening.
"I guess that says something about my attention to detail."
In the bag
"School supplies sure have changed since I was in school," says Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge:
"Granddaughter Zelda was telling me about a 'really fun' game the class played on her first day of third grade.
"Each child had to name a school supply item that started with the same letter as the child's first name.
"I thought about how a 'Patrick' or 'Patricia' would have had an easy time with paper, pens, pencils, and paste.
"I told Zelda she must have had a really hard time coming up with a something that started with 'Z.'
"She replied, ‘No, mine was the easiest — Ziploc bags.’ ”
Initial reaction
The story about Zelda's Ziploc bags reminded me of the announcement by St. James Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge before a church picnic.
Parishioners were asked to bring items based on the first letter of their last name: A through E would bring salad; F through J would bring desserts, etc.
A final note said folks with the letter Z would bring potato chips.
It just so happened that Ron Zappe, of Zapp's Potato Chips, was in the congregation.
Initial reaction II
Many years ago, St. Augustine Episcopal Church in north Baton Rouge made a similar announcement about supplies for a church picnic.
Those with names beginning with the letter Z were asked to provide the beer.
The Jax beer distributor in town was a parishioner named Warren Zuelke.
Groaner of the Week
Sandra Vargo, of Clinton, tells of a story she heard "about some folks with small dogs who are training them to play baseball.
"The name of the team: ‘The New Yank Yorkies.’ ”