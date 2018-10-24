Continuing our series on creative business practices, Terry Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "After reading Chuck Falcon’s story about his grandfather billing all the farmers for a saddle when he couldn’t remember whom he sold it to, I remembered one I read in the '80s.
"It seems one of the large department stores in New York City (Macy’s or Saks) had several sheiks as customers.
"One bought a very expensive fur coat, but the handwriting was so bad on the sales slip the salesman couldn’t make out who the purchaser was and didn’t remember.
The manager had a great idea: Invoice them all, and the correct one will pay.
"They sent out 10 invoices — and eight paid the bill."
The littlest officer
"Tygerbam," of Metairie, says, "I believe my 5-year-old granddaughter Brynn is going to grow up to be a policewoman.
"Our new car has a rather large digital speedometer readout, and being 5, she tends to read everything.
"No matter the speed limit, she thinks if you are going over 20, you are speeding.
"I try to explain, 'Yeah, I know. …' You cannot explain different speed limits to a 5-year-old.
"I decided to change my speedometer readout to kilometers per hour instead of miles per hour, and she was REALLY upset.
"Going 32 kph in a 20 mph zone flipped her lid."
That's show biz
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says, "Opera singing experiences in recent columns remind me of when I was a senior in high school and attended the wedding reception of Kermit Miller’s sister Olivia — helping her celebrate by drinking free beer.
"We had heard that there was an opera singer at the reception — her cousin Donald Chapman — but we didn’t know what he looked like.
"As the reception was flowing along, my high school buddies and I spotted a fellow dressed in a flashy tuxedo. We figured he was the singer, so we asked him to sing us a song.
"After some back and forth about which song he would sing, we suddenly heard a booming voice break out to the tune 'They Call the Wind Mariah.'
"We dropped the tuxedo guy like a blind date and made our way to the real deal. I can still see that other fellow wondering where did his fans disappeared to."
Sign of the times
Richard Fossey saw this sign at Roadrunner Towing in Baton Rouge:
"PULL YOUR PANTS UP OR DON'T COME IN! TRY TO HAVE SOME DECENCY & RESPECT FOR OTHERS. NO ONE WANTS WANTS TO SEE YOUR UNDERWEAR. DOES NOT APPLY TO CHILDREN UNDER THREE YEARS OF AGE."
So, Richard says, "Alert your readers that if they drop by Roadrunner to pick up a vehicle they need to pull their pants up or bring a toddler to get their car."
Our own Bama
Murphy J. Painter, noting that Alabama is featured prominently in local news these day, sends in this bit of history:
"I am reading an early American history book on the travels of naturalist William Bartram (1739-1823).
"On page 272, Bartram describes leaving the mouth of the Iberville River (Manchac), just north of St. Gabriel on the Mississippi, to head north.
"Two miles north, on the Mississippi, Bartram stopped at an Indian village near where the Burtville Plantation and Gardere is located on La. 30 today, just south of LSU.
"This was on Oct. 22, 1775. You will never guess the name of the village — Alabama."
Special People Dept.
Peggy Wooldridge celebrates her 99th birthday Thursday, Oct. 25.
It's Chickenman!
"Language barriers can be overcome when desperate," says Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville.
"Doing customer service work in a very small town in northern Peru where no one spoke English, I went to the only restaurant in town.
"Beef was not available due to a shortage and I didn’t want raw fish, but I couldn’t understand anything on the menu.
"After the waiter and everyone in the restaurant denied being able to speak English, I stood up, flapped my wings and clucked.
"When the laughter stopped, the waiter pointed to the chicken selections."