After I suggested either naming the Superdome for a prominent New Orleanian or sticking with the name of a business, I got some reactions:
- Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, combined both ideas: "I wrote to Caesars Entertainment suggesting that if they went forward with naming rights to the Superdome, they should call it the 'Caesars Entertainment Dave Dixon Superdome,' in honor of the man who did so much to bring the Superdome into existence."
- Dena Grenell tells us how to double our fun: "Name it 'The Musaint Dome,' which would be naming it after the two things it is famous for — music and the Saints!"
- Randy Clement, of Shreveport, shows us he's a "well-bread" person despite living in The Frozen Nawth: "Why not name the Dome for the best French bread in the country: Leidenheimer’s of New Orleans?"
- Mike McCumsey, of Denham Springs, a practical guy, suggests, "We could name the Dome 'The Available Space Dome.'"
Educational experience
C.J. Fontenot, of Prairieville, says, "After reading about unusual nicknames, I have one for you.
"Young son Chuck got a summer job as an electrician's helper while attending LSU.
"This was when LSU was constructing the new upper westside addition to Tiger Stadium.
"He worked with a pair of brothers whose actual names were Stoney and Brick!
"He would come home with tales of their adventures — and received, let's say, a 'colorful' education that summer along with an interesting vocabulary!"
Generation gap
"We Northerners don't do nicknames much, or well," Anne Maverick says.
"But the California relatives have come up with one for our daughter.
"She is named after her two grandmothers. To avoid confusion, when she is with the grandmother with the same first name, she is called 'Skip,' because the name skipped a generation."
T for four
Shooter Mullins says, "Recently, I gave you the nicknames of bowlers on a team at the old Sugar Lanes in Thibodaux.
"Going back even further, I recall a squad at the old Houma Bowling Center — and that's way, way back — in the first block of Barrow Street.
"Four guys named Turk, Tidgen, Teet and Tiyo were teammates shortly after World War II. Yeah, I was there.
"Long-gone memories seem to be the easiest to recall."
As tears flow
"Your readers have mentioned sad country songs in the past few columns," Steve Guidry says. "The best presentation I have heard that tries to explain country music's emotional effect on listeners is a podcast by Malcolm Gladwell named 'The King of Tears.'"
Steve says it focuses on the work of songwriter Bobby Braddock, and also mentions Elvis, George Jones, and "other country music related facts only someone from the South would understand."
He adds, "If you are not into podcasts, do what I did. Have one of your grandchildren show you how to subscribe and download."
That's country!
Yogi Naquin, of Bayou Blue, says a favorite country song line goes, "Honey, if you are gonna leave me, please walk out the front door backwards, so I can think you are walking in."
Special People Dept.
- Oris Joseph "Joe" Pastor, of Kirkland, Washington, celebrated his 95th birthday Wednesday, July 21. He is a native of Crowley, and lived there and in Franklin and Lafayette. He is a Marine veteran of World War II. He worked for the oil industry in French Indochina (now Vietnam) and for the IRS in New Orleans and Houma.
- Birdie Dickinson, of Zachary, celebrates her 90th birthday Thursday, July 22.
Wartime humor
Patrick Bella offers this World War II memory:
"This is a 'recipe' sent by my wife’s great-uncle, Howard Charlton, from North Africa on Nov. 13, 1943:
"'Take one draftee, slightly green, stir from bed at an early hour. Soak in shower or tub daily, dress in olive drab. Mix well with others of its kind. Grate on sergeant's nerves. Toughen with maneuvers and liberal portions of baked beans and roast beef. Season with wind, rain and snow. Sweeten from time to time with a chocolate bar. Let smoke occasionally. Serves 140,000,000 people.'"