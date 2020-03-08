Frances Billeaud, of Baton Rouge, says Wayne Smith’s story in the Thursday column about his days in Lafayette as a USL (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette) instructor in the ’60s brought back some memories:
"We taught together when he was a brand-new faculty member in our speech/language/hearing program.
"Our young students were a fun-loving group, and Wayne wasn’t much older, and still single at the time. They delighted in planning elaborate tricks on him whenever they knew he would be away from his apartment for a weekend or longer.
"Among the tricks: Sending an ant farm to his address; subscribing in his name to some rather risqué magazines; filling a bathtub filled with Jell-O (which set in his absence).
"Their final prank, at least the last one I heard of, was a scheme to put an inflated weather balloon in his living room while he was away. I’m not sure they actually did that — when they found out what the cost would be to purchase one."
"It’s a little late, but I hope he will accept my apologies for all the pranks played on him in his first year at USL."
Had a day like this?
Barbara Perry offers this discouraging scenario:
"You are at the OMV trying to get a 'Real ID' and have been waiting an hour with about 10 people still ahead of you.
"You start smelling something electrical burning.
"The fire alarm comes on and everyone has to evacuate.
"So you just go home. Not fair!"
Helluva honeymoon
"We ran through a pouring rain to our motel room on the first night of the trip and opened the door, only to find that two other folks had rented it first."
Funny Monkees
Robert Downing, of Baton Rouge, reveals where he got his sense of humor:
"Your column has mentioned songs of The Monkees, but they also had a TV show.
"Other than the opening — 'Hey, hey, we're the Monkees' — the only thing I remember is that I learned Christopher Columbus had the best gas mileage in history. He went all the way across the Atlantic and only used three galleons."
Special People Dept.
Jackie Ehrhardt, of Metairie, celebrated her 95th birthday Feb. 28. She is a longtime Metairie teacher.
Thought for the Day
From Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge: "You really don't understand something until you can explain it to your grandmother."
Grin and bear it
Evidently other people have misheard the hymn with the line "Gladly the cross I would bear."
After Ralph Mason, in the Saturday column, gave us "Bradley the cross-eyed bear," I heard from readers with variations on that mistake.
For instance, Margaret Hawkins, of Ponchatoula, says, "We grown-ups are definitely not the only ones who sometimes have warped listening.
"As my husband’s mother told it (she said it was true), during a service at church one Sunday there was the following conversation between a mom and her son:
"Son: 'Mom. MOM!'
"Mom: 'Shhh. What is it?'
“ ‘When are they going to sing about the bear?'
“ ‘Hush. Bear? What bear?'
“ ‘You know — Gladly.'
“ ‘Whisper! Gladly?'
“ ‘Yes — you know, Gladly the Bear!'
“ ‘Shhh. What are you talking about?'
“ ‘YOU KNOW! Gladly, The cross-eyed bear.’ ”