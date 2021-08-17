As a former Austin-Healey Sprite owner (back when I was considerably thinner and more flexible), this little story brought back memories of the joys and sorrows of sports cars:
Lee Blotner, of Metairie, says, "I laughed at Chuck Pickett's Aug. 11 story about wanting a red Corvette. I have a similar story.
"When our three children were still very small, my husband wanted a Triumph Spitfire, a British sports car.
"I knew there was no way I was going to let him buy one, since it wasn't suitable for our family situation. However, I decided to go along with his looking.
"For the test drive, only he and the salesman could fit in the car, so I stayed in the showroom.
"When they returned, the salesman was driving! The car hurt my husband's back so badly that he couldn't even complete the test drive.
"Needless to say, good little wife that I was, I didn't say a word on the way home — but that was definitely the end of that."
Which reminds me
Over the years, I owned two Sprites, first a 1962 model and later a 1969, both red.
They were tiny, sensitive mechanically, uncomfortable and positively dangerous on the then-new interstate highways. They were so low to the ground that other drivers were constantly pulling over in my lane — they couldn't see the little roadsters when they looked out their window.
The canvas tops never fit right and leaked when it rained.
They were probably the most impractical cars ever built.
I loved them, and still miss them.
Sorry, Sis
"I probably should not tell this story on my sister," says Sulynn Ganey, of Prairieville, "which means that of course I will:
"My sister, who will remain nameless to protect my life, and I were looking in boxes prior to an auction when she pulls back the flap of a box and pulls out a small glass container, saying, 'Look, a shot glass.'
"It was a cup for the wine/grape juice when people have the Lord’s Supper.
"She will never live it down, because that is what younger sisters do, make the lives of older sisters interesting."
You're multilingual?
Regarding our recent discussion of languages, Algie Petrere, of Central, offers this advice:
"If you can't think of a word, say, 'I forgot the English word for it …'
"That way people will think you're bilingual instead of an idiot."
Old soldiers meet
Rhett Bunch, of Baton Rouge, says, "On Monday, you said James J. Bollich, who turned 100, was a survivor of the Bataan Death March.
"When I lived in Clemson, South Carolina, my dearest friend was retired Army Col. Ben Skardon, also a survivor. He turned 104 in July. In White Sands, New Mexico, at the annual reenactment of the Death March, he met James Bollich for the first time."
Special People Dept.
- Dr. Joseph Roumain, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 97th birthday Wednesday, Aug. 18. He is a retired optometrist and an Air Force veteran.
- Dale Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 94th birthday Wednesday, Aug. 18. She is retired from the Food Service Department of the East Baton Rouge School System.
- Brother Eldon Crifasi, formerly of Baton Rouge, celebrated the 80th anniversary of his first vows Sunday, Aug. 15, the Feast of the Assumption. He is in Pascoag, Rhode Island, at the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Retirement Home.
Eggs-cruciating text
Joel d'Aquin Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, tells a story of frustration:
"We use a grocery delivery service that delivers to our house, and we text back and forth to the shopper to make sure we are getting the right items.
"Well, today here’s how it went: The store was out of my brand of eggs. I texted the shopper: 'Get brown eggs that are pasture-raised.'
"She answered: 'How about these — they are pasteurized.' I texted back: 'No, not pasteurized.'
"Then she sent me a photo of Carol’s Pasture Raised Eggs. Her spell check had 'corrected' it!
"I told my husband Ron about all this, and he said, 'Past your eyes?'"