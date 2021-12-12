"When I read of the passing of Bob Dole, it made me sad. I admired that man," says Thomas Murrel, of Church Point.
"Years ago, when my oldest grandson, Ben Ross, was a little kid, we went to Indian Hills Country Club in Opelousas for a couple of their great hamburgers.
"When we entered the dining area, several of my golfing buddies sat around at tables. One of them, Rickey Gennuso, approached us and I introduced him to Ben.
I asked Ben, "Tell Mr. Gennuso who should be our president." Ben quickly answered, "Badeaux."
Rickey eyes widened. "What did he say?"
I laughed. "He said 'Bob Dole.'"
R-E-S-P-E-C-T
"With all due respect, I must disagree with Simon Kwan’s advice in Friday’s column," says Catherine Altazan, of Port Allen. (About prefacing unkind words with "Bless his/her heart.")
"According to a prominent Louisiana politician who shall remain unnamed, you can make any disparaging remark to anyone if you preface it with, 'With all due respect.'
"To soften whatever insult is delivered, an appropriate Southern ending to the conversation is, 'Bless their heart.'"
Every last soul
Here's more on the plural nature of both "y'all" and "all y'all:"
Chuck Barber says, "Someone recently asked me if I thought 'all y’all' was duplicative.
I said, “Absolutely not! ‘All y’all’ is emphatically inclusive. It means each and every one of y’all!”
Yat at work
"I've been enjoying reading about the different interpretations of 'Momanem' in the South," says Jim Stephens, of Slidell.
"Of course, to anyone raised in the South, the meaning is obvious.
"Back in the dinosaur ages, when I was still working for a living, I had occasion to go into many company offices.
"At one company in Slidell, there are offices with the occupant's name on the doors. Walking down the hall, reading the names, one will eventually get to the door with 'Howziamomanem' emblazoned on it. Good for a little chuckle. …"
Feeling sheepish?
This one goes into our collection of food stories. It's from Martin Hugh-Jones, of Baton Rouge:
"Around town, there are a number of restaurants and bars that advertise their 'Shepherd's Pie,' but made with beef.
"Sorry; by definition, shepherds work with sheep, not cattle. Properly titled, it should be called 'Cottage Pie.'
"When I was growing up in a small village in North Oxfordshire, for Sunday lunch, my mother would cook for us a roast leg of mutton, and for lunch on the next four days, we ate cold cuts.
"For dinner on Thursday, the leftovers were in the Shepherd's Pie. Similarly, Cottage Pie is made from the leftovers from roast beef.
"Visiting my sister in New Zealand, we had Fish Pie, which is outstanding; here, we could make it with catfish.
"I don't know the cause for this confusion, but it might date from the veterans of World War II who had been fed mutton and vowed never, ever to eat mutton again."
Remembering Al
Ray Schell, of Prairieville, says, "Reading in Saturday's Sports section of the Friday passing of race car driver Al Unser at age 82 brought back good memories of Al from back in 1962, when he had a used foreign car junkyard in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
"He chased down some repair parts for me for my 1954 XK120 Jaguar. He had to get them out of California for me when I was stationed at Sandia Base in Albuquerque."
Special People Dept.
Marion Savoie Ronquillo, of Harvey, celebrated her 99th birthday Oct. 28.
James "Pee Wee" Brasseaux, of Carencro, celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, Dec. 12.
Jeannette and Gene Babin, of Plaquemine, celebrated their 61st anniversary Friday, Dec. 10.
For sale?
George Sales, of Baton Rouge, has been fascinated by the three letters on Louisiana license tags since he saw a "DWI" plate on a vehicle.
His latest discovery was BUY — "from a driver who may be trying to unload his aging Jeep SUV?"
Missing those beads
Paul C. (aka "The Kid"), says he "desperately wants to get back to the time when we saw Mardi Gras beads hanging from our rearview mirrors and not protective COVID masks."