This story covers two recent column topics: offbeat food and stupid decisions.
At a conference in Boston, several of us went out for dinner at a waterfront seafood restaurant.
Everyone else ordered lobster, but when I saw "finnan haddie" on the menu I was intrigued.
I recalled the Cole Porter tune, "My Heart Belongs to Daddy," in which a young lady tells "Daddy" of her faithfulness, even if "I invite a boy some night to dine on my fine finnan haddie."
So in a moment of madness, I ordered it, ignoring the waiter's shocked expression.
It turned out to be a Scottish dish: lightly smoked haddock poached in milk.
While my dining companions devoured their huge crustaceans, their faces glistening with melted butter, I picked forlornly at my lonely fish in its milk bath — and cursed Cole Porter.
And the next time I ordered dinner based on a song, it was "jambalaya, crawfish pie, filé gumbo."
Names in print
"With all of this talk about nicknames," says Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, "has no one mentioned to you that back in the ’60s, possibly earlier, the Gonzales, phone book gave nicknames as well as the proper names of residents?
"Just in the 'Philippe' listings there was Blue, Brown, and Smoky."
Colorful Miltonians
Eddie Hebert adds to our growing list of memorable nicknames:
"My father grew up in Milton, a small town south of Lafayette.
"We never knew the real names of people, only their nicknames.
"These included Basho, Mom-Bo, T-Tan, Tully, Naunchie, the brothers Coon and Shoobie, and Pee-Root (named for the sound of a whistle his mom would blow to call him in for supper)."
Brooklyn South?
Emily Vokes comments on our discussion of the New Orleans accent, which some New Orleanians say they've heard described as a Boston accent:
"As a lifelong (until I retired to Ponchatoula) resident of New Orleans, I never heard it mentioned that we had a Boston accent.
"What was usually noted was a Brooklyn accent, especially in the Irish Channel. Maybe the confusion is due to a general lack of geographic knowledge — 'It's one of those cities up north.'"
The eggplant test
"All the recent remarks about local names and accents are very entertaining," says Malka Lew.
"Accents can be confusing, and these days are fast disappearing. Odd nicknames are common in many cultures. However, there are better ways to identify natives of our region.
"One sure test is to ask, 'What do you put in your salt shaker?' If the answer is a puzzled look or, 'Salt, of course,' the person failed the test. The correct answer is rice.
"And when you are in the grocery and put your hand on an eggplant, and someone nearby asks how you plan on cooking it and tells you about Momma’s delicious recipe, you know for sure you aren’t in Kansas, or even Houston — nor is the other person."
Stop, Guv!
Almyra Johnson says, "Years ago, our first grade classes were taking the yearly State Capitol field trip.
"As we were leading the line of children across busy streets, we were held up by endless traffic.
"I stepped into the traffic and held up my hand. The first car immediately stopped. We proceeded to guide the lengthy stream of children across.
"When the last child reached safety, I turned and gave a wave to the first stopped car. The passenger smiled and waved back. To my surprise, it was none other than Gov. Buddy Roemer!
"I saved a picture to back up this story."
Special People Dept.
- Ruth Brown celebrates her 98th birthday Thursday, May 27. She is a 30-year veteran of an exercise class at Baton Rouge's Independence Park.
- Anne Bosche, of Gonzales, celebrates her 97th birthday Thursday, May 27. She is originally from New Orleans.
- Thelma Dupuy Cedotal, of French Settlement, celebrates her 91st birthday Thursday, May 27. She is a White Castle native.
- Sue and Denny Cusimano, of Kenner, celebrate 50 years of marriage Thursday, May 27.
Summer haiku
From Pat Cougevan, of Mandeville:
"Turn on the faucet
The water never gets cold
Summertime is here"