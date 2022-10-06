Thanks to Nina Carazo Snapp we have a fascinating collection of anecdotes about her grandfather, Castro Carazo, and his relationship with U.S. Sen. Huey Long.
Nina took cassettes of her grandfather's memoirs, recorded before his death in 1981, and with Baton Rouge writer Matt Isch fashioned a little book, "Huey Long: My Unforgettable Friend." It's available on Amazon.
Castro Carazo came to Huey's attention when he led the orchestra at the Blue Room of New Orleans' Roosevelt Hotel, where Huey kept a room.
One night in September, 1934, Carazo was summoned to Long's suite at the Heidelberg Hotel in Baton Rouge to provide music for "Every Man A King," the campaign song for Huey's presidential bid.
Huey stayed in bed as Castro wrote the tune to his words. Then the Kingfish, in pajamas and barefoot at 4 a.m., marched with his entourage of 20 or more bodyguards and supplicants to the hotel ballroom, where there was a piano for Castro to play.
Later that year Huey had Castro named band director at LSU. The two were close until Long's assassination a year later.
Watch them fly
Tom Suydam, of New Orleans, offers another use for plastic newspaper bags:
"If you're painting your ceiling, put the bags over the ceiling fan blades to protect them from splatter.
"After you finish, remove them by turning on the fan. It may not be the most efficient way of removing them, but it's the most fun."
Trust the doctor
Nick Delaune, of Baton Rouge, says, "My grandmother’s one and only home remedy for anything that ailed us was Dr. Tichenor’s Antiseptic. She would cut it with water and I would drink up.
"I always felt better after drinking it. I’m not sure it was meant to be ingested, but it worked and I’m still alive."
A Confederate doctor using "antiseptic surgery," Dr. George Tichenor practiced medicine in Baton Rouge after the war, then bottled his antiseptic in New Orleans. It was "originally marketed as useful for a wide variety of complaints for both internal and external use for man and animal. The company was incorporated in 1905 and the recommended uses are now more modest: a mouthwash and topical antiseptic."
It's 70 percent alcohol, but drinking it is not recommended.
Special People Dept.
— Frank Newchurch Sr., of Labadieville, celebrates his 100th birthday Friday, Oct. 7. He is a World War II veteran and former Cajun chef.
— Donald Guillot, of Marksville, celebrates his 92nd birthday Sunday, Oct. 9. He is a Korean War veteran.
— Yvonne Parent Arellano, of Slidell, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, Oct. 7. She is originally from St. Amant. A Sept. 24 party marked the milestone.
— Joe Blotner, of Metairie, celebrates his 90th birthday Friday, Oct. 7, as wife Lee says, "playing gin rummy and golf with his old buddies."
— Gene Guffey, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday Saturday, Oct. 8. He retired in 2021 after 50 years in the insurance business.
— Didier “Bobby” and Dorothy “Dot” Hebert, of Lafayette, celebrate their 77th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 9. He is a World War II veteran and a founder of Top’s Woodwork and Supply.
— Frank and Gayle Muscarello, of Marrero, celebrate their 62nd anniversary Sunday, Oct. 9. She is retired from the Jefferson Parish School Board; he is retired from the former South Central Bell.
Showing his roots
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says Donald Guillot, of Marksville, who's 92 Sunday, visited him and showed why he "is famous for three sayings that confirm his Avoyelles Parish Cajun roots:
"After you finish eating, he says, 'Get some more.'
"When you are about to leave, he says, 'Y’all got time.'
"When someone does or says something he doesn’t like, he says, 'Aaaaay ha.'”