"As deer hunting season comes to a close," says Perry Rose, of Denham Springs, "I am reminded of some work mates talking about their kills.
"The questions were the same: 'How big? How many points? What did it dress out at?' 'What did you use?' (what caliber gun), and so on.
"This went on during the entire hunting season whenever someone bagged a deer.
"One day one of the 'semi-non-hunters' made the announcement that he got a deer the day before.
"Like flies to sugar the audience arrived, and the questions started. The first question ended the tale with huge laughter.
"'What did you use?' He answered '350 Chevy.'
"Years later, when telling this true story I added: 'And you only need to warm it up — it's already been grilled!’ ”
Treated like a dog
"I need your help," says Richard 'Poppy' Phillips, of Baton Rouge:
"Our King Charles spaniel is allergic to all dog food. Our vet kept her on rabbit and sweet potatoes; later on duck and potatoes. That was followed by venison and potatoes. When that didn't work, the vet recommended kangaroo and potatoes.
"When I went to see my doctor, he recommended I get more protein. How do I get put in the doghouse to eat as well as my dog?
"Ole Hank said it best — 'Move over little dog, the big dog's moving in.'
"I thought with your extensive knowledge of doghouses you could help."
Happy to help. Valentine Day's coming up. Try forgetting it.
Special People Dept.
- Vera Mae Gill Fogleman, of Colfax, celebrates her 99th birthday Sunday, Jan. 19. A birthday party for her was held Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Colfax Baptist Church. She is originally from Georgetown.
- Furonia Wright Burns, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Friday, Jan. 17.
- Juanita Mailet Tassin, of Bordelonville, celebrates her 95th birthday Friday, Jan. 17.
- Eloise Kelly Mayeur celebrates her 92nd birthday Saturday, Jan. 18. She is a native of New Orleans.
- Shirley C. LeBlanc, of Harahan, celebrated her 91st birthday Monday, Jan. 13. She recently retired as a volunteer at East Jefferson Hospital after 30 years of service.
- Gordon Greenwood, of Slidell, celebrated his 90th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 15. He is an Army veteran of the Korean War.
- Lois Gautreaux, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 90th birthday Dec. 17.
- T-Charles and Audrey Daigle, of Paincourtville, celebrated their 67th anniversary Jan. 10.
- Johnny and Ivy Prewitt, of Del Norte, Colorado, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, Jan. 18. They lived in Baton Rouge and then New Orleans for 40 years before their retirement.
Count on it
"Boudreaux and his dog Ralph walk into a bar," says Jim Dalferes, of Covington.
"When Pete the bartender says no dogs are allowed in the bar, Boudreaux replies that Ralph is a special talking dog.
“ ‘Prove it,' says Pete, 'and I'll cancel your tab and start a new one.'
"So Boudreaux asks the dog three question: 'Dawg, what's your name? What's that on top of this here bar building? And when I hit my golf ball but it don't land on the fairway, where'd that ball go?'
"The dog responds, 'Ralph! Roof! Rough!'
"Pete shakes his head. 'Those trick questions don't count. Lemme ask Ralph a real question: "Dawg, how much is 4 plus 4?"
"The dog replies, 'That's a trick question too! You know Ol' Boudreaux can't count past 5, so how's he gonna learn me that?’ ”
The merry prankster
Ernie Gremillion says, "I went to Costco Tuesday and noticed most of the customers there were wearing a garment with some sort of LSU logo.
"I thought I would have a little fun, and mentioned to each one I came across that Costco was giving a 10% discount that day to each customer who was wearing an LSU garment. I didn't hang around to find out, but it probably caused a little confusion at the checkout counter."
Ernie, I think MY prank will be giving your victims your contact information, so they can tell you how they enjoyed your little stunt.