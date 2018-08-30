Christi Campbell says those twins that baffled Jay Hadley (in the Aug. 23 column) are probably her mom, Bonnie Crow Leteff, and her aunt, Connie Crow Mumphrey:
"Recently my Aunt Connie left her job at a dry cleaners to help care for her ill brother, and my mom took Aunt Connie's position.
"My mom asked a customer if he was new, and he was concerned because he had been patronizing the business for years.
"After a while, he figured out there were two of them.
"Mom and Aunt Connie had their children close together, each having two.
"When we were toddlers or just a bit older, they would play the switcheroo on us.
"We would go to one and say 'Mommy,' and she would reply, 'I'm not your mom; that's your mom' and point to the twin.
"We would go to the twin, who would then say the same thing, until they had us running back and forth like chickens with our heads cut off. It was a lot of fun growing up the daughter of a twin."
Old news
Michel "Moonie" Fourrier says, "I attended the annual Catholic High of Baton Rouge 'Men’s Club Bar-B-Q.'
"I looked forward to it — until I realized all the old people were those I went to high school with."
Buck in the buff
Buck Bertrand says he and two friends attended the McCrea rock festival in 1971, mentioned here often:
"Because of the long, crowded, dusty ride to McCrea, we took back roads to Melville, launched a boat and went there on the Atchafalaya.
"About a mile before the festival site, we rescued a young nude couple holding on to a floating log.
"As we approached the site, you could hear very load music and see hundreds of naked young people enjoying themselves — on the beach, playing games, swimming, cooking, setting up tents, etc.
"Above the beach, there was a high cliff with hundreds of tents. These kids made up a water slide in the clay of the cliff. Other than occasional pea gravel in the clay, the slide was perfect.
"Even 47 years later, I can still feel that pea gravel…"
(Now THAT'S an image I want to unsee!)
Special People Dept.
- Dorothy “Dot” Piazza celebrates her 95th birthday on Friday, Aug. 31.
- Edward Carrio celebrates his 94th birthday on Friday, Aug. 31. He is a World War ll Marine veteran.
- Harvey Davis, of Baker, celebrates his 94th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 2. He is a World War II veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and was a participant in the D-Day invasion of Normandy.
- George H. Sexton Jr. celebrates his 92nd birthday on Sunday, Sept. 2.
- Gerald W. Creed, of Jackson, celebrates his 92nd birthday on Friday, Aug. 31.
- Edith Nell Furr Achee, of Zachary, a former resident of Baker, celebrates her 90th birthday on Friday, Aug. 31.
- Dee and Rosie Hernandez, of Brusly, celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 30.
- Don and Lola Plaisance, of Slidell, formerly of Chalmette, celebrate 62 years of marriage on Saturday, Sept. 1.
- Linda and Albert Dudoussat, of Kenner, celebrate their 55th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 1.
- Roy and Carolyn Miller celebrate their 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 31. He is retired state editor of The Advocate.
- Carlton and Sharon Jones celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday, Aug. 31.
- Jay and Nancy Frantz, of Covington, celebrate their 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 31.
- Larry and Sandy Nunez Taffaro, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Meraux, celebrate their 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 31.
Sleaux news day…
…which is why I'm mentioning this controversy:
Harriet St. Amant says, "I could not possibly agree more with Christina Stephens' Advocate column (on the excessive use of 'geaux')."
"It is overdone and isn't right in the first place. French speakers would pronounce that 'zho' — a 'go' sound would be spelled 'gaux.'
"Enough already! Yankees already think Southerners are stupid, so why should we prove it to them this way?"
For the defense, Barry LeBlanc, seeking an "awe-inspiring theme for this year's LSU team," turned to starting quarterback Joe Burrow and came up with "Let's Geaux Jeaux!"