Continuing tales of Louisiana political history, Gene Knispel recalls the fall of 1959, when U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy, "coyly" eyeing the presidency, visited Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Gene, a "neophyte United Press International newsman" was dispatched to the senator's New Orleans hotel room after Jerry Moses, the UPI's man in Baton Rouge, filed a story suggesting that Kennedy would be a candidate for president.
The Kennedy camp, insisting he was merely "testing the waters," demanded a correction from UPI.
Says Gene, "UPI New Orleans bureau manager Jack Warner fumed because Moses (covering the Legislature) couldn't be reached to take the heat and fix the gripes. Remember, this was before cell phones or even beepers."
Gene, at the Roosevelt Hotel room, found Kennedy spokesman Pierre Salinger yelling at Warner on the telephone:
"Unlike Salinger, Kennedy was calm and unperturbed. He wore blue boxer undershorts and a white undershirt. Jackie flitted calmly through the room in a dressing robe without acknowledging my presence. … Kennedy nodded toward Salinger and noted with a casual smile that he was always fussing about something."
While Gene and JFK were chatting, Salinger and Warner agreed on a "testing the waters" story, "something accomplished without participation by either Kennedy or me. I think I got a byline.
"Two months later, Kennedy formally announced his campaign for president. Sometime during that period I got a 'thank you' card signed by John F. Kennedy for my help in this episode. I've been led to believe the signature was personally inscribed."
Which reminds me
Tales of politicians and hotel rooms always bring to mind the story told by the great TV newsman David Brinkley at a conference of college journalists I attended in Indianapolis.
As a young, naive newspaper reporter in North Carolina, Brinkley said, he was sent to interview a visiting national politician in his hotel room.
He was greeted by the politician's assistant, who told him he'd have to wait outside the room. After a short while, an attractive but somewhat disheveled young lady emerged.
The reporter was then ushered in to see the great man, who calmly adjusted his clothing before launching into a description of his plans to improve the nation's moral climate.
Brinkley says he was cynical about political figures from that day on…
Costume change
Dempsey "D.J." Strickland gives an example of the all-powerful role women play in staging weddings:
"In 1949, before air conditioning, I was to be best man in a Mississippi country wedding.
"I arrived at the wedding in a brand new snow-white suit. My cousin, the groom, was to wear a dark blue suit.
"The women decided that would not work.
"After some alterations, the groom was married in a snow-white suit, and I wore a dark blue suit. Now that's what I call a best man!"
Special People Dept.
- Wiley Duke, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 93rd birthday on Wednesday, July 18. He is a World War II Battle of the Bulge veteran.
- Herbert John Simoneaux, formerly of Donaldsonville and Marksville, now of Gonzales, celebrates his 91st birthday on Wednesday, July 18. He is a World War II veteran.
- Audrey Glaser Browning celebrates her 90th birthday on Wednesday, July 18.
Desperate measures
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says Wiley Duke, mentioned above for his 93rd birthday, tells this story about his Battle of the Bulge experience:
"Wiley said when they made it to Bastogne, a soldier already there told him the German army was in bad shape. They were almost out of ammo and food and some soldiers were about to starve to death.
"He said, 'Food is so scarce, do you know what they are using to make coleslaw?'
"When Wiley said no, he replied, 'Cabbage!'"
Aging gracefully
Ray Schell says while he can reveal his age by saying he received his first college degree at 21 in 1959, he prefers to "give away my age by my taste in music.
"Driving between Ascension and Baton Rouge recently, I was enjoying the music of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong on an old CD."
Being old enough to appreciate those sublime sounds is worth the aches and pains of aging…