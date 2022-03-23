Our story about a father teaching his daughter to change a flat tire brought several more stories about this onerous task.
(By the way, these tales are from earlier times, before women were as self-sufficient as they are today. On a personal note, one of the many things I loved about my future spouse was her ability to change a tire. It wasn't among the top 10 reasons I loved her, but it was on the list somewhere…)
Monica K. Murphy has two tire-changing tales:
— "When my grandmother learned to drive in the early 1900s, her husband taught her to change a tire. When the inevitable flat came, she confidentially pulled the spare and started jacking the car.
"A kindly fellow offered to help, which my grandmother declined, explaining she knew exactly what to do, thanks to her training.
"The gentleman responded with, 'I can appreciate that, ma’am, but you’ve jacked up the wrong end of the car.'”
— "Like Fred’s daughter in the Wednesday column, my dad made sure I could change a tire before I was allowed a driver’s license.
"However, neither of us counted on lug nuts tightened by a pneumatic wrench when I was stranded on the side of the interstate…still had to rely on the kindness of strangers for assistance (this was in the days before cell phones.)
"Moral of the story: have the garage hand-tighten those babies!"
Nice trick!
"No one in the world would dispute the power of this country," says Norma Kimble.
"Reading in the paper the article about the unanimous approval of a measure to do away with the twice yearly ritual of setting our clocks forwards and backwards by an hour, I was struck by one comment: 'The bill would make daylight saving time permanent…during the fall and winter, it would lead to an extra hour of daylight in the afternoon but CAUSE THE SUN TO RISE AN HOUR LATER IN THE MORNING.'
"I wish the Senate would achieve unanimity on a number of issues, but even a unanimous Senate cannot cause the sun to hold its ascent for the tiniest part of a second!"
Cheap knowledge
In our Nostalgia Corner, Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, has this memory:
"In the spring 2022 edition of LSU Alumni magazine there is a 'Tiger Trivia' column. One of the entries is, 'How much was tuition when LSU opened in 1860?'
"Answer: $60 a year.
"Another was, 'How much was tuition for a resident undergraduate student in 1990?'
"Answer: $1,020 a semester.
"Compare that to my first-semester fee in 1962: $275, which included tuition and room and board (North Stadium housing).
"Of course, this did not include the fees I paid to the Cotton Club, Bengal, etc."
Special People Dept.
— Joan Oppenheim, of Lambeth House, New Orleans, celebrates her 101st birthday Thursday, March 24. COVID stopped her volunteering at the World War II Museum, and Hurricane Ida badly damaged her Metairie condo, forcing her to move out.
— Jackie and Victor Havard, of Lakeview in New Orleans, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, March 24. She is a retired church pre-school director; he is a retired transportation manager.
— Rodney "Adam" and Linda Oncale, of Pearl River, celebrate their 52nd anniversary Thursday, March 24.
— Mike and Terry Tullier, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Thursday, March 24.
Smooth talker
Another story for our "celebrity sighting" series, from Tom Boone, of Gonzales:
"Years ago, while at work, my business partner and I met the country comedian Jerry Clower.
"We talked with him a while, and he was very friendly and funny as always.
"My partner told Jerry what a big fan his wife was, and asked if he called her would Jerry talk with her.
"Of course he said yes, and asked her name, which was Linda.
"When she got on the phone Jerry said in his booming voice, 'Hello there, this is Jerry Clower. Are you that gal my good friend Conway Twitty is talking about when he sings 'Lying here with Linda on my mind?'
"He absolutely made her day and ours."