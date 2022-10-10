I was surfing social media for funny reactions after Taysom Hill's stunning performance in the Saints' win over the Seahawks. He ran for three TDs, passed for one, recovered a fumble, and returned three kickoffs for 69 yards.
As one observer said, he did everything but go up in the Dome and cook hot dogs.
Another commentator gave Taysom what has to be the most New Orleans compliment ever made, one that would no doubt baffle anyone outside this area:
"Taysom Hill can get a king cake any time of the year he wants one."
Language lesson
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge says, "After ‘Waitin’ all day for Sunday night’ to see the Bengals vs. Ravens game, I found that my local channel was blocked due to a contract dispute.
"Surfing for a show to watch, I found the game broadcast in Spanish. I got to see the game and learned a little español.
“ ‘Donde hay un canal hay un camino.’ Translation: ‘Where there's a channel there's a way.’ ”
Speechless in Chicago
Faye Guidry sent this one in for our "Encounters With Famous People" collection:
"While in an elevator at a convention in Chicago around 1990, a tall man dressed in black entered.
"To my amazement, I realized it was Johnny Cash. He nodded politely. Not only was I speechless and 'frozen,' I missed getting off on my floor."
Cool cats
Linda Shaffer, of Baton Rouge, responds to our series a while back on the practice of putting corn meal, baby powder, etc., on dance floors to make them slippery:
"A recurring popular cat litter commercial on TV shows cats dancing, and two female cats wondering where a male cat got his 'slide and glide' dance moves from?
"Does anybody else think these must be Louisiana cats that have discovered that 'slide and glide' moves on the dance floor are better with cat litter than old style grits?"
Sweet song
After a reader mentioned the Bosco jingle, I heard from readers wondering (1) if the chocolate syrup is still around and (2) how the jingle goes. Here's what I found:
- The syrup has been around since 1928, and is still made in Towaco, New Jersey. It's said to be available nationwide, but I haven't seen it in stores around here (not that I buy a ton of chocolate syrup).
- Here's the jingle: "I love Bosco, so rich and chocolaty. Chocolate-flavored Bosco is mighty good for me. Momma puts it in my milk for extra energy. Bosco gives me iron and sunshine vitamin D. Oh, I love Bosco! That’s the drink for me!"
That's variety!
Our mention of ichthammol salve in our seminar on home remedies drew a number of comments from readers who still swear by the stuff.
And Eric Poche used the occasion to promote a store where you'd go if you had a most unusual shopping list:
"We always called the salve 'black grease.' It came in a tube and you would put it on boils, splinters, or anything that was stuck under the skin, to help to draw it out.
"I still get it from Tompkins Pharmacy in Lutcher.
"Also, if you are a baker, they have REAL vanilla extract, and also almond extract that is made in the store. You won't find any better than this."
Special People Dept.
Edward Hall Sr. and Audrey Laird Hall celebrate their 68th anniversary Tuesday, Oct. 11. She is at Grace Health & Rehab Center in Slaughter.
'Forget I said that'
"It's seldom there is something on the front page of The Advocate that makes you laugh out loud," says Marsha R., of Baton Rouge.
"But there was this headline on Monday:
“ ‘Voters to decide eight constitutional amendments'
“ ‘One is now opposed by its own sponsor’ ”