Since we're into crawfish boil season, a story of boil etiquette might be in order (don't expect to find this in the Miss Manners column):
Diane T. Martin, of Morgan City, says, "A true crawfish eater scouts the table as he/she peels and eats, as we all know.
"We had cousins living in Texas who used to visit during crawfish season, specifically to eat boiled crawfish.
"One night after the crawfish were poured down the middle of the newspaper-covered table, we were already reaching for the big ones.
"Cousin Ellen said, 'Diane, you have to stop eating when we take a sip of beer! As you peel and eat, you’re scouting the big crawfish, and we’re losing out on the big ones. We don’t have a chance!'
"After that comment, I stopped eating every time they took a sip. But it didn’t stop me from scouting while they drank their beer!"
Squeamish airman
"As I read about eating crawfish, I was reminded of this story," says Barry Dufour, of Carencro.
"While I was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, my wife and I lived in a small apartment complex near the base. Many airmen families lived there.
"One nice weekend afternoon, we were all sitting around the pool. One airman walked up with some boiled crawfish he had just purchased and wanted to try.
"My wife and I watched as he tried to eat them, without success. My wife, a Breaux from Carencro, offered to teach him on how to properly eat boiled crawfish.
"She pulled off the tail, then, using her pinky, proceeded to remove the fat from inside the upper part. She then sucked the head.
"The airman saw what she did, gave her the tray and did not want to eat them.
"My wife tried to explain to him that you can just eat the tails, but he did not want them."
Sorry, Cajuns
After mention of devices that don't understand Cajun names and words, Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette, offered this story:
"I was on the phone updating our membership cards to Sam’s. Of course I was dealing with an automated system.
"The machine readily identified the phone, etc., then asked if there were other members. After I said yes, the machine asked me to identify them.
"My wife goes by her maiden name, Hebert. When I said 'Hebert' as any Cajun would, it did not recognize this person, and asked for the membership card number.
"After getting the 17-digit old number, it gave me the 17-digit new number, and said 'Hee Bert’s' card had been updated."
Find that dealer
Mike Eldred says, "I understand your reader's bewilderment (in the Saturday column) when searching for a shoehorn.
"A couple of years ago I wanted some tire valve caps for the 1938 Studebaker being restored.
"Entering the auto store and being greeted by an eager young man, I asked for some Schrader valve caps.
"Instantly, he asked what model car and year. Upon hearing it was a 1938 Studebaker, he told me that was a dealer item.
"I thanked him, and said I would look for a Studebaker dealer."
Special People Dept.
Jim Quigley, of Covington, celebrates his 98th birthday Wednesday, Feb. 16. He is an Army veteran, known for his encyclopedic memory of sports.
Sweet days
This poem, from Algie Petrere, of Central, refers to Feb. 15, the day after Valentine's Day, but it's appropriate for the next few days (actually, until the day after Easter).
"Roses are red.
I don't eat kale.
The real holiday is today
When the candy's on sale."
Stationary traffic
With a year-long construction project about to turn Baton Rouge's stop-and-go interstate highways into stop-and-stop roads, this observation is especially timely.
Chuck Barber, of Baton Rouge, penned this after news of truck convoys blocking a U.S.-Canadian bridge to protest Canada's COVID restrictions:
"Reading about the Ambassador Bridge protests and speculation that this would lead to copycat protests elsewhere, I wondered how this could play out in Baton Rouge.
"The following potential Advocate headline came to mind: 'Protesters Block 10-12 Split; Few Motorists Notice.'”