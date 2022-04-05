We recently told of a crew member working on a movie shot in Baton Rouge who encountered Meg Ryan wearing only a towel.
Patty Newman, of Port Hudson/Covington, has a similar story involving a different gender:
"In July, 1983, the Sixth International Summer Special Olympics, founded by the Kennedy family, was held at LSU.
"At the hospitality table where I volunteered, I met Maria Shriver and several of the Kennedy family members when they picked up their credential packages.
"Ms. Shriver’s boyfriend at the time, Arnold Schwarzenegger, arrived later. He requested delivery of his credential package to his room. I quickly volunteered.
"On the way there, I practiced how to greet the famous actor. I nervously knocked on the door — no answer. As I prepared to hang his credentials on the door handle, it was suddenly jerked open by Mr. Schwarzenegger, wearing only a small towel half wrapped around his waist.
"I stood eye level with that towel. Overcome by the sight, I was speechless.
"He thanked me in his wonderful Austrian accent and shut the door. All the way down in the elevator, I thought of great responses I wished I had said."
Dudley's duet
"As an Associated Press reporter in the '60s and '70s, I met many famous people," says Dudley Lehew, of Marrero.
"But the moment I cherish most is an interview with Broadway legend Mary Martin, of 'Peter Pan,' 'South Pacific,' 'The Sound of Music,' and many more.
"We met in her drawing room at the famous Grand Hotel in Manhattan, where I interviewed her about her newly released autobiography.
"She was completely down-to-earth, charming, and a delightful interview.
"At one point I mentioned a poem in her book she said was her favorite.
"'I know that poem,' I said. 'It's a verse in a song I often sang in my church in Baton Rouge.'
"And we spontaneously broke out in a rocking Baptist hymn together, and wound up laughing and hugging!"
Well played, Mom!
"My friends accuse me of not really being from Louisiana, because I don’t like crawfish," says Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge.
"The real reason stems from my childhood. My mom would bring crawfish home and moan and groan the whole time she ate them.
"When we asked her why she ate something that obviously tasted bad, she told us you have to do a lot of things you don’t like when you grow up (so I decided to never grow up).
"But the real reason was that she had five kids under the age of 6 she didn’t want to peel for."
Friendly reminders
The recent death of Inez "Nez" Landry at 102 brought this memory of small-town banking practices from Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville:
"Mrs. Landry worked at First National Bank in Donaldsonville. Occasionally I had the misfortune of overdrawing my checking account.
"She would call me saying, 'Mr. Donald, you need a little deposit.'
"Unfortunately, the happened more than once. Dear Nez saved me a lot of money, and taught me a valuable lesson about keeping closer tabs on my checking account."
Special People Dept.
Yvonne Lauro, of Metairie, celebrates her 98th birthday Wednesday, April 6.
Sign 'em up!
Jim Mayer, of Baton Rouge, says, "The other day, on my morning walk, I was amazed at what great athletes the men who ride the recycling trucks are.
"Jumping out, lifting containers weighing up to 50 pounds for eight hours a day.
"LSU and Southern should recruit them — they are some of our best athletes."
Group arrivals
Glennell Cottrill, of Baton Rouge, says, "As 20-somethings living in the D.C. area, we had a friend who was a twin and had a single birth older brother — and triplets as younger siblings.
"Her mother was quoted as saying, 'When they started coming in litters, I quit.'"
Childhood hero
Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, comments on Tuesday's tale of the kid who tried to get autographs of actors filming in Patterson, and only got Gilbert Roland's:
"When I was 11, an autograph from the Cisco Kid would have beaten out Jimmy Stewart any day."