Deborah Maxwell says, "I have so enjoyed your recent stories of dogs and the joyful shenanigans they bring into our lives. But I bet no one has my story.
"I live outside Folsom on 45 acres. I look forward to reading the paper every day while drinking my morning cup of coffee.
"Recently I have missed several deliveries, which prompted me to call the circulation desk. One morning I walked down to get the paper and found a cheeky coyote grabbing my paper. He was licking the ink from the pages. I had found my newspaper thief.
"Do you think I could train him to bring the paper up to my door?"
Missing Lucky
Fay Weilbaecher, of Covington, says, "Everyone says their dog is the best dog in the world, but ours was.
"One New Year's Day a small, dirty, black cocker spaniel scratched on our door, came in and jumped onto our sofa and into my husband's lap. We named him "Lucky." He spent 15 years with us. Everyone in the neighborhood knew him.
"He loved to chase cars. If he couldn't chase them, he would climb into them…school bus, mail truck, anything with an open door.
"When our house in River Ridge became too small after our fourth boy, we moved around the corner to a larger one. After about a week or so, my old neighbor called to say how much he missed Lucky chasing his car down the street as he drove to work, and as he returned home.
"He wanted me to bring Lucky over in the morning for a few days. I was sure this was a joke my husband was playing on me, so I told him Lucky couldn't go because I was trying to break him from chasing cars, but he could borrow my husband.
"It wasn't a joke, and I felt bad."
Something missing
In a Thursday column nostalgia item, I carefully described the construction of the banana splits at Borden's ice cream parlors — three different kinds of ice cream, three toppings, whipped cream, nuts, cherries.
But Leslie Nickels noticed one slight omission: "You left the banana out of your banana split!"
The Popsicle run
Speaking of Borden's, Gary McGarity, of Baton Rouge, says, "When I was in college, I worked three or four summers in ice cream production at the Little Rock, Arkansas, Borden's plant.
"One summer we were informed that the Baton Rouge Borden's plant experienced a fire in the ice cream plant, and they were sending a truck to Little Rock.
"Do you know how many Popsicles it takes to fill an 18-wheeler? It seemed like a kazillion."
Music by Pete
Sarah Stravinska, of Chestnut, says, "Back in the 1960s my husband was a reporter for the Beacon, New York, newspaper.
"One of his interviews was with Pete Seeger, who was living in a cabin near Beacon, so I met Pete's wife Toshi, and realized their daughter, Tinya, was one of my students at Ballet Arts Studio! The studio is still there and running.
"The owner at the time, Betty Schneider, convinced Pete to sing three songs, live, in our concert. Betty choreographed the dances. What a thrill!"
Special People Dept.
- Tony Latino, of Donaldsonville, celebrated his 93rd birthday Saturday, Jan. 11. He is a World War II Navy veteran and Korean War veteran, and also served in the Air National Guard.
- Rosie Pfister, of Donaldsonville, celebrated her 90th birthday Dec. 30.
Playing with fire
Robert Mills says the hippie jokes we've been running "may only be funny to folks my age (66) or older, but this remains my favorite of all time.
"You have to know that in the early 1960s, barbecue pits had hand cranks rather than electric spits to turn the meat. And you have to know that beggars played an accordion while a monkey collected change.
"A man was standing at the barbecue pit turning the spit by hand while cooking a chicken. A hippie walks by and says, 'Hey man, your music’s stopped and your monkey’s on fire.'"