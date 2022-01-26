A "clunker" story from Fay Weilbaecher, of Covington:
"Many years ago, when I was 16, my future husband took me Roosevelt Hotel's Blue Room for my birthday.
"He had just gotten his first car, 'The Beige Bazooka.' If you went over 30, it would vibrate like a washing machine.
"We had a wonderful night on his father's credit card.
"We had parked in the garage across from the hotel. We noticed how wonderfully the couples waiting with us for their cars were dressed — beautiful furs, evening gowns; one man wore a tux.
"As we chatted with everyone, we noticed the cars coming down were Caddys, Porsches, limos, convertibles.
"All of a sudden, there was this terrible rumbling noise and coming down the ramp was the Beige Bazooka, shaking and backfiring, with smoke coming out the exhaust.
"No one moved to claim it; not even us. We looked at each other, and when it got in front of us, we both said, 'Run!' and got in. We left a party of 10 choking and coughing.
"We laughed all the way home."
Stoned VW
We've had stories about fixing cars with matchsticks, beer cans and bobby pins. Ray Sterling, of Gonzales, offers this fix-it tale:
"During the early '70s I was in the U.S. Army in Germany. I was driving a older Volkswagen when it stopped.
"A friend and I discovered the points not opening. We used a little stone we picked up from the road and put in the distributor to keep them open.
"It got us back to post. Don't remember removing it."
Frozen Ford
Speaking of car fixes, John D. West, of Prairieville, offers an example of how poverty leads to ingenuity:
"I graduated from high school in 1961. I didn't have much money, so I bought a '50 model flat-head Ford V-8 for $100.
"That car would run like a scalded dog. I drove it everywhere.
"I could not afford antifreeze for it, and the block froze and cracked, which this engine was notorious for.
"I would drive it and check the oil often. When the oil level increased, I would crawl under the car and drain the water from the oil pan and be ready to go again.
"I did this for a number of years, and then traded it for a newer model."
When mice attack
Nancy C. Van Den Akker adds to our seminar on rodents:
"In graduate school, my roommate, an ecology major, had a terrarium of field mice.
"A black cat used to visit us during the cold weather and was fascinated, of course.
"The mice had a habit of jumping up to the chickenwire top to pull sunflower seeds through. 'Black' put a paw on top to get a better look. His toes looked like — you guessed it.
"After he was bitten twice he lost interest."
Shell game
Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker, says, "Reports of unusual pets reminded me:
"I grew up in northeast Illinois. My father and uncles had a golf outing with children in tow. I collected several freshwater clams from the course lake.
"Dad let me bring them home in a bucket. I was happy showing them off to relatives and neighbors. Apparently one was envious, and carried off the clams, bucket and all."
Special People Dept.
— The Rev. James O. Evans, of Carencro, celebrates his 97th birthday Thursday, Jan. 27. He is a retired United Methodist pastor. He was a sergeant in World War II as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne.
— Hewitt Gomez, of Lafayette, celebrated his 97th birthday Jan. 17 He is a World War II veteran.
Mommo mystery
Mention of the grandma name "Yaya" in the column reminded Christy Ricketts, of Gonzales, of her name, "Mommo," picked by her grandson Remy:
"One day Remy, 4, was at his preschool talking to his best friend, Dylan. Remy had been visiting us over the weekend.
"I can just see them on the playground, musing about the world around them.
"Remy says, 'I wish I could attach my house to Mommo's.'
"Dylan answers, 'Yeah, that would be cool.'
"Pause.
"Dylan again: 'What's a Mommo?'"