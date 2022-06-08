One of the few things I learned about parenting was that you have to know when to hold your ground.
Dees Veca, of Kenner, offers this example of disciplined parents:
"When our son, Kenneth, was around 3 years old he accompanied us on a shopping trip. Along the way he saw a toy he just had to have.
"Feeling it was inappropriate for his age, we told him he couldn't have it. That message sent him into a crying frenzy that seemed uncontrollable.
"His dad, trying to reason with him, asked him what getting that toy would do for him.
"Kenneth replied, 'It'll make me stop crying.'
"He continued to cry all the way home."
Conspiracy theory
"Inquiring minds want to know," says Eric Rider:
"Is I-12 really in need of constant night repairs resulting in never-ending small grave-sized patches of new cement to repair holes?
"Or are they really searching for Jimmy Hoffa’s burial site?"
Visit with Chris
Stories about legendary New Orleans dancer Chris Owens included this from Jim Carruth, of Lafayette:
"Helen and I were walking down Bourbon Street in the early '70s, and decided to check out Chris’ show; we had heard she was a class act.
"After her dance routine she walks to our table and says, 'What a lovely couple! And darlin', I love your earrings.'
"Helen said, 'I design my earrings and dresses in Baton Rouge.'
"Chris invited us to her apartment after the show and talked clothes and accessories with Helen while I gazed at photos of all the people she knew.
"Helen began designing earrings and stage dresses for Chris. Five years ago she invited us to her 50th year at 500 Bourbon.
"She had a front table waiting, with a bottle of Dom Perignon on ice in a silver chalice.
"One classy lady, who gave back so much to New Orleans."
Shrimping lore
Nancy Hunter, of Baton Rouge, says, "Regarding the Tuesday discussion about the use of 'champagne' as a measurement for bulk shrimp, I found an article by Jerald Horst in the April, 2000, Sea Grant Lagniappe Program newsletter, published by the LSU Cooperative Extension Service.
The article, titled "What Is a Barrel of Shrimp?," says a 'champagne basket' held 70 pounds of shrimp. Three of these baskets were the equivalent of a 210-pound barrel of head-on shrimp.
"If memory serves me correctly, when I worked for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (retired now for 11 years, unbelievably) for purposes of reporting harvest and calculating taxes due the state, a 'barrel' also had the equivalency of 125 pounds of headless shrimp, 75 pounds of peeled shrimp, or 2 sacks of oysters.
"Besides containing useful and interesting information pertaining to Louisiana’s seafood industry, these newsletters always included a delicious seafood recipe. In this issue it was crabmeat au gratin."
Jean the genius
After a Tuesday story about how "In God We Trust" was forever altered by the flippant addition of "All Others Pay Cash," we heard from Russ Wise, of LaPlace:
"'In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash' was the title of a 1965 book by humorist Jean Shepherd. It was a best seller and inspired at least two movies, including 'A Christmas Story.'"
Special People Dept.
Bill and Beverly Summers, of Covington, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, June 9. Beverly is part owner of Copper Rooster Antiques; Bill is founder and CEO of Global Outdoor Advertising.
Waiting game
Algie Petrere, of Central, tells of the couple who saved for many years for their dream house. When they finally built it, they set about gradually furnishing it.
As the truck carrying their last purchase, a bedroom suite, pulled into the driveway, the wife exclaimed, "Finally! I've been waiting 12 years for this!"
"Don't blame me, lady," the driver said. "I just got the order this morning."