Here's a story that broke up the gang in the operating room:
Dees Veca, of Kenner, says, "My husband, an orthopedic surgeon, had his own version of the Christmas hymn, 'O Holy Night.'
"When the verse 'Fall on your knees' was sung, he always said, 'Fall on your knees and sustain a patella fracture.' (That's a kneecap, by the way.)
"For years we had always heard his version, laughed and just never gave it another thought. Until one night as the family got together at a Christmas concert at church, 4-year-old Mati heard the familiar song, and when it was the right time, she stood up on the pew and belted out the familiar verse she had heard for years: 'Fall on your knees and sustain a patella fracture.'
"Were others horrified, or were some laughing? I'll never know. Needless to say, we were all humiliated. But we're still singing that old familiar verse — and remembering Mati's solo that night."
Circular museum
Here's one more idea for renaming New Orleans' former Lee Circle, from Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher:
“‘Citadel Circle’ would be an ideal name — a site documenting New Orleans' past and continuing history as a fortress/citadel.
"It would honor people of all races, creeds, genders. A site immersed in history: battles, challenges, resilience, recovery, survival. A site highlighting a distinctive culture: people, food, music, et al.
"I envision flags — French, Spanish, U.S., Louisiana — at the top and names from its history and culture on the base; a museum in a circle!"
Cool Brees
Bill Brown, of Mandeville, says if New Orleans' Lee Circle is renamed for Saints quarterback Drew Brees, as has been suggested by some folks, "'Brees Way' should be its new name."
Cold, muddy job
Lindsay Rougon, of Baton Rouge, says late on the evening of Jan. 3, a cold and rainy night, "an Entergy serviceman knocked on our door and asked permission to check for a gas leak reported by someone on the street behind us.
"There was indeed a gas leak in the servitude along our property, in a line that went to the house directly behind us.
"The man from Entergy said the crews would have to dig by hand because of the live oaks in our backyard. In a short time six trucks answered the 'call to arms.'
"Two men began to dig down about 5 feet or more and about 4 feet wide in the worst weather you can imagine!
"One was in the hole; you could only see the top of his head. The other, on his stomach in the wet mud, handed down supplies. They finished at 3:30 in the morning.
"Later in the week, a Mr. Vessel came to check to see there were no leaks. Many thanks to the competent employees of Entergy who help keep Baton Rouge safe!"
Colorful problem
"Speaking of traffic light problems," says Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, "a friend of mine who was colorblind was driving across country.
"He had no problem with the lights — he knew red was at the top and green at the bottom.
"Then he got to a city where the lights were horizontal. He couldn’t tell if the green was on the left or the right. He had lots of honking horns behind him."
Special People Dept.
- Richard Timothy, of Covington, celebrates his 90th birthday Thursday, Jan. 21. He is a retired Delta Air Lines captain.
- Ruth Holton, of Amite, celebrates her 90th birthday Thursday, Jan. 21. She lives on the family farm where she was born.
- Claire Arceneaux Beslin celebrates her 90th birthday Thursday, Jan. 21.
- Wiley and Audrey Duke, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 72nd anniversary Thursday, Jan. 21. Wiley is a World War II Battle of the Bulge veteran.
Must you mumble?
Craig Cearnal, of Baton Rouge, says, "Last week I was going through the mail on the kitchen counter. My wife mumbled something.
"'Huh?' I replied.
"She mumbled something again.
"'What?' I replied.
“'IS THAT MORE JUNK MAIL FOR HEARING AIDS?' she screamed.
"Jeez, I wish she’d learn to quit mumbling…"