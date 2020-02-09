I can't wind up our Dixie Beer seminar without telling my favorite Dixie story — again.
It's one I tell every year or so (you younger folks don't know it, but when you reach a certain age you receive a license to tell the same story over and over).
When I was a semiregular at the bar of The Pastime, a venerable Baton Rouge restaurant/watering hole, the bartender was the gruff but lovable Joe Lipp (real name Lippian).
I was a Bud drinker, but one day, for some reason, I ordered a Dixie. Joe told me he didn't have Dixie.
So of course the next time I was in I ordered a Dixie. He told me again, obviously irritated this time, that they didn't carry it.
The next time I was there I asked for Dixie again, and this went on for quite a long time, with Joe getting progressively more agitated.
One day a Pastime regular called me and said he had run into Joe at a supermarket, buying a six-pack of Dixie. Joe had confided to him that he was going to put it in the cooler to shut me up the next time I came in.
The next day when I sat down at the bar Joe came up and, loudly enough for the crowd to hear, said, "I guess you want a Dixie."
I replied, "Nah, gimme a Bud."
Fair exchange?
Steve Hutchinson, of Central, responds to my Friday mention of K&B beer:
"A few years ago some of the guys and I decided to make a short vacation trip to Florida. We loaded my friend's old Nova with our clothes (T-shirts and cut-off jeans) and beer.
"Being short of funds, we bought several cases of K&B beer.
"When we got to Florida we met some guys from Colorado. They noticed our purple cans of beer. We told them it was special beer from New Orleans.
"They wanted some, so we traded them for a case of Coors, at that time not available in Baton Rouge.
"Smiley, one of my better deals."
The color purple
Steve Koehler, of Metairie, says, "Your reminiscence about K&B beer reminded me of this.
"Way back when, I was at a movie where there was a scene of a homeless man drinking beer out of a bottle that was in a paper bag.
"I heard someone in the audience say, 'You know he ain't in N'Awlins — the bag ain't purple.'"
Money exchange
A reader tells of a clever mom:
"Back in the 1960s when my parents were raising five daughters, my daddy had an affection for betting on the ponies at the New Orleans Fairgrounds, much to my mother's dismay.
"One night while he was out of town, one of my sisters, lying in my parents' bed, noticed something odd in the light fixture above it.
"When my mother investigated she found a large sum of money Daddy had hidden in the fixture.
"Upon his return home, he put another one of my sisters on his shoulders and asked her to get his money out of the light fixture.
"Nothing but burned paper came raining down. My mother had replaced his money with newspaper!"
Special People Dept.
- Anna Lee McAnelly Fronczek Strait, of Decatur, Texas, a former Westlake resident, celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday, Feb. 9.
- Patsy and Bill Arceneaux celebrate their 50th anniversary Monday, Feb. 10.
Bad joke memories
Glen Naquin, of "Baton Rouge by way of Baker," says, "Since you are on bad jokes and animals, here ya go:
"My late father-in law, James Hubbard, had an animal joke I must have heard a hundred times:
“ ‘How do you catch a unique rabbit? U nique up on it.'
“ ‘How do you catch a tame rabbit? Tame way, u nique up on it.'
"Oh, how I’d love to hear him tell it one more time."
Colorful groaner
Storm comments on Tim Palmer's story about elephants painting their toenails different colors so they can hide in M&Ms:
"I need to set something straight. Way before M&Ms, pachyderms painted their nails red to hide in cherry trees!"