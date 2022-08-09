As I'm sure you've noticed, this column is designed for cool, youthful hipsters.
But ever so often we hear from someone a bit older; say, around retirement age.
Such a person is Duke Rivet, of Baton Rouge:
"Now that I’m retired, people often ask me what I do. I always respond that I practice the 3 Ps religiously — Piddle, Putter and Procrastinate — which I have down to a science.
"But recently I came across an Italian phrase which has a nice ring to it.
"From now on, when asked about retirement, I’m going to say I’m indulging in the 'dolce far niente' — the 'sweetness of doing nothing.'
"As Jackie Gleason was fond of saying, 'How sweet it is!'"
Cost is relative
Bob Hannan, of Marrero, makes an important point with his contribution to our "cheap food" stories:
"Talking about low-cost food; I worked at the W.T. Grant store in Harvey in the summer of 1968.
"Monday through Thursday's special at the luncheonette was all the fried chicken you could eat, with a salad, for 99 cents. Friday's special was all the fried shrimp you could eat for $1.29.
"All things are relative — I was only making $1.25 an hour."
Mystery dish
In the Tuesday column I ran an account of a Louisiana-style crab boil mystifying folks in the Florida panhandle back in the ’60s.
Here's a story of a much more recent Gulf Coast cooking event a bit further west:
Son-in-law Boyce Smith and my daughter Tammy live in Long Beach, Mississippi, and enjoy bringing a touch of Louisiana to that part of the coast.
A while back Boyce was asked to provide jambalaya for a charity cooking fair.
He said the experience made him realize how many folks living down there are from other parts of the country.
They would view the pot of chicken and sausage jambalaya, then ask him:
"Can I get it without rice? Without chicken? Without sausage? Is it spicy? Is it a side dish? Do you have a vegan version? Is this gumbo, or is it called jumbo? It's supposed to be served over rice; where's the rice?"
And so on…
Rough translation
More on dining abroad:
Ned Jewett, of Baton Rouge, says, "Many years ago in Paris the menu offered 'Charcuterie au garnishee.'
"Visualizing this as a board of meats, as we enjoy in south Louisiana, I ordered the dish.
"Imagine how surprised I was when the plate was delivered with a giant hot dog and sauerkraut."
(Since the French definition I have for "charcuterie" is "cooked pork meats," if the hot dog was pork I guess you got what you ordered.)
Body artist
John Bliss Camp says, "Read with interest your Monday reference to tattoos.
"My grandson, Dallas Brewer, is well known for his body art. He has two parlors in Virginia.
"His work has been featured in Tattoo Magazine (I'm sure you are a subscriber). He is what used to be called 'the tattooed man' at carnivals.
"I have not allowed him to improve my body with his art, which is very beautiful if that's your taste."
Showing your…
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, says, "At a large department store in the mall I searched for a pair of jeans, only to find extremely large waist sizes.
"I made sure I wasn't in the big and tall section, and after finding nothing to fit I exited the store and entered the mall area.
"There I observed all the young men walking around with their pants hanging below their behinds. That is when the store's marketing strategy became evident to me."
'Bad' news
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "About words with two meanings:
"'Bad' means failing to reach an acceptable standard.
"And these days 'bad' means 'good' or 'great.'
"Example: 'Smiley’s column is bad.' Your choice?"
(Let's don't go there, Kirk…)