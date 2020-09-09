In recent years the New Orleans Saints have been one of the more successful NFL franchises. But for decades this wasn't the case.
It could have taken divine intervention to put the Saints on a winning track. Here's a story indicating that this might be the case:
"Growing up in New Orleans," says Judy Poteet, of Lafayette, "we were avid Saints fans, but were usually cheering for a losing team.
"My mom and I attended a Holy Spirit Conference in the Superdome. When Archbishop Philip Hannah gave his homily at the closing Mass, he said, 'The Holy Spirit is so strong here in the Dome, the Saints will definitely do better this year!'
"Well, the year was 1987, and the Saints finally made it into the playoffs! Amen!"
Oh, THAT Tommy!
Mention of the difference between "inducted" and "indicted" in the Wednesday column reminded me of this story from many years past:
Once I was traveling down Magazine Street in New Orleans' Lower Garden District, took a wrong turn and wound up in front of the Half Moon Bar and Restaurant.
It was during happy hour, so I dropped into the dark establishment.
The place was inhabited by an older crowd, including a bunch of guys at a round table, holding forth on local politics.
I overheard part of a conversation. One guy says, "…and so I says to Tommy…"
Another one interrupts him. "Is that indicted Tommy or the other one?"
"Oh, the other one." And then he goes on with his story.
It occurred to me then: being referred to as "indicted Tommy" means he had to have been a most colorful Yat…
True brew
Barry Dufour says our story of a Louisiana cook making coffee reminded him of the time he was stationed at the Grand Forks Air Force Base Dental Clinic in North Dakota.
"The airmen took turns making coffee, using a generic brand the military buys."
He discovered that a sure way to tell if a guy was from Louisiana was to ask him to make the coffee.
"The others would say, 'That damn Dufour made the coffee again!'
"I told them if I wanted tea I would go to the chow hall."
How locals talk
More on pronouncing place names, from Donna Daniels Wakeman:
"While visiting friends in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, we played a game called 'Name that Place,' where you have to guess the town based on how the locals pronounce its name.
"Some were fairly easy: KAY-ro (Cairo), New MA-drid (New Madrid).
"But I won the game with VY-eena. No one recognized Vienna.
"By the way, residents of the UP (Upper Peninsula) refer to themselves as Youppers. I had thought it might be Uppers."
Special People Dept.
- Marjorie “Patsy” Richardson, of Gonzales, celebrated her 99th birthday Friday, Sept. 4. On that same day she and her husband G.W. Richardson celebrated their 80th anniversary.
- Gerald W. Creed, of Jackson, celebrated his 94th birthday Aug. 31. He is a World War II veteran, serving in the Philippines as a Navy boatswain's mate.
- Calvin Golden celebrates his 90th birthday Thursday, Sept. 10. He is a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and participated in the battle for the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea in 1950.
- Earl and Joanne Daigle LeBlanc celebrated their 62nd anniversary Aug. 30.
- George and Linda Bucher, of Kenner, celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday, Sept. 10.
Everybody gets a name
Darlene Scalf, of Harahan, names not only pets but visitors from the wild:
"Once my son and I rescued a terrified kitten in the middle of a very busy road. We named him Speed Bump.
"One of the smartest dogs we ever had was left in a box by our front door as a puppy, with a note saying: 'Needs home, please help.' We named him Moses.
"My current pets are rescues, who already came with names. Last year they repeatedly found, and barked at, an opossum that tried to get away from them by hiding in our backyard wood pile. I named him Sir Hides-a-Lot."