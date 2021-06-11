Dear Smiley: During the ‘90s I attended the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.
A person next to me on the bleachers said she had lived in New Orleans a couple of years and recognized my accent.
Then came a really young man from a TV station, who asked where I was from. When I said New Orleans, he asked, “Where is your accent?”
I told him to speak to some people up front, from Houma, who were with a group from New Orleans. They had Cajun French accents.
He accepted their accents as New Orleans accents, and interviewed them as being from there.
JOYCE SIMONEAUX
Harahan
Party planner
Dear Smiley: My granddaughter Lizzie, who lives in Washington, D.C., was visiting here in Baton Rouge when she had her 9th birthday.
We were celebrating with pizza and cake. As she and her father left to go get the pizza, Lizzie whispered something in her mother’s ear.
I asked what she said and her mother replied, “Lizzie asked if this could be a surprise party.”
So we all dutifully hid, and jumped out and yelled, “Happy Birthday!” upon their return. Lizzie was delighted.
LIZ TREPPENDAHL
Baton Rouge
Watch that windmill!
Dear Smiley: I read about the folks (including my Uncle Arnold) making hole-in-ones (or is it “holes-in-one?”).
I’ve had my share, but it’s been years. I don’t even know where there is a Putt-Putt course any more.
TIM PALMER
Lafayette
Arnie’s burger
Dear Smiley: Our popular Hammond hamburger hangout was Rush’s on the main drag through town.
If you were looking for someone, just go to Rush’s, wait a few minutes and they would show up.
Rush’s had no drive-thru or table service. You just placed your order at the window to wait for your hamburger to be prepared.
While hanging out and waiting for my order on a Sunday night in 1957, a car pulled up to the front with Arnold Palmer in the driver’s seat and Bob Rosburg (another pro golfer, later a long-time ABC-TV analyst) as his passenger.
They walked up to the window to order a hamburger just like everyone else. They had just finished the final round of golf in the Baton Rouge Open and were on their way to Pensacola for the next stop on the tour.
They both gave me autographs on the back of a Rush’s order slip that I have held onto over the years.
JOSEPH W. BEREY
Covington
Dear Joseph: Did Arnie have an “Arnold Palmer” (iced tea and lemonade) with his burger?
Everybody’s Fred
Dear Smiley: Years ago, at a family gathering, I addressed one of my grandsons (I’m blessed with 10 grandchildren) across the room by his correct name.
After I addressed him a second time his mother, sitting next to me, said he would not answer me.
In an attempt to get a response, I addressed him by a name not in the family, “Fred.”
He responded with, “That’s not my name!”
It caught on, so now “Fred” is the name given when anyone in our family makes restaurant reservations.
To this date, no one in the family bears the name Fred, but there are still marriages and great-grandchildren in the future.
JEAN HAYDEL
River Ridge
Do the roux
Dear Smiley: I waited to see if anyone from Cajun country would send in our secret of “rouxpeas.”
Here in the river parish of St. James, as in all Cajun recipes “first you make a roux” (medium), add chopped onions and green peppers, cook down and stir occasionally.
Add liquid from canned, very tiny, green peas. Stir, cook for a while, then add peas and mushrooms. Serve over creamed potatoes.
Always a favorite on Sundays and holidays.
NEAL T. POCHÉ
Hester
Inquiring Minds Dept.
Dear Smiley: I was driving down Robert Boulevard in Slidell one morning and saw that big ole water tower with “Slidell” emblazoned across it.
It made me wonder: Why are so many towns named after their water towers?
MICHAEL HESS
Slidell
Department of Correction
Dear Smiley: Talking about spelling mishaps, you have to be vigilant. The autocorrect can certainly mess up correspondence.
In fact, autocorrect is my worst enema.
GWEN BRIGGS
Abita Springs