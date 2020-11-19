George Kreider has what can be termed an "only in Louisiana" story:
"Another of my many adventures working on a Texaco field crew in Opelousas:
"We would go every morning to the Texaco station to gas up our pickups and get ice for the water can to survive the hot days.
"Well, this station had a pretty white dog lying by the door. Being a dog lover, I would go over and try to call him to me: 'Here, boy,' or 'Come, boy.'
"But the dog just ignored me. I kept trying for several days but no luck.
"Finally the station owner came over to me and said, 'Son, that dog ain't never gonna come to you…he only understands French!'"
Ancient terms
Ginger Williamson says, "Reading your column regarding words like 'Hoover' and 'Frigidaire' no longer being used to refer to all vacuums and fridges made me think of words that were quite common when I was young but are never spoken now. Such as:
"Curb feelers. Fender skirts. Lumbago (they must have eradicated that!).
"Bet there are a lot more of them that I just haven't thought of…yet."
Yes, there are tons of such words...like rabbit ears, 45 records, poodle skirts, and on and on…
But unfortunately, lumbago is still with us, although my medical consultant, Dr. Google, says it might be more commonly referred to as lower back pain.
Hush your mouth!
My ever-creative readers are coming up with more cuss words using this woeful year:
Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge offers: "This beer tastes like 2020."
"It was a 2020 kind of Monday."
"That game was a real 2020."
"My car is running like 2020."
On that topic, Michael Hess, of Slidell, suggests, "My car broke down. I called AAA and told them to come get this piece of 2020."
Nancy Stich, of Baton Rouge, says, "I'm sending you an entry from my dear husband Paul. He is a much better cusser than I am:
"'Well, you can just kiss my 2020!'"
(Actually, Nancy sent in two entries. I won't even try to slip the second one past my wily editors…)
And Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, comes up with "That’s a bunch of 2020ola!" I assume this is a variation of the expression, "You don't know 2020 from Shinola!"
Wild dinner
After I mentioned that our usual vacation destination, Bubba's Exxon, Motel & Bait Shop in Back Brusly, was probably not accepting guests, Wayne LeCompte, of Metairie, gave us this encouraging information:
"Rumor is out that Bubba's now has limited seating, and a reserved table for you and Lady Katherine. The special for you is grobeck fricassee with gator nugget appetizer."
Temporary tires?
"I thought there was nothing new under the sun," says Trish Sedlin, "until last week, when I spotted a commercial truck with its name painted on the side:
"'Rent a Wheel. Rent a Tire.'
"No, I didn't write down the phone number."
Special People Dept.
— Thais Cimo, of Metairie, celebrates her 90th birthday Saturday, Nov. 21.
— John H. and Polly Thibodeaux Hodges, of Metairie, celebrate 65 years of marriage Friday, Nov. 20.
— Polly and John Hodges, of Metairie, celebrate their 65th anniversary Friday, Nov. 20.
— Edward and Janice Burns, of Donaldsonville, celebrate their 55th anniversary Friday, Nov. 20.
Mass pass
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, "Tony Falterman's Thursday story about altar boys not knowing what they were saying in Latin made me remember an altar boy laughing about the new guy who was clueless.
"He was standing midway in the line as the regulars turned and said, 'Pax Vobiscum' to the next in line.
"When it got to him he turned and desperately said, 'Pass it on.'
"Probably grew up to be a quick-thinking priest."
Greek to him
Barry Dufour says, "The subject of Catholic Masses reminded me of when I was a lot younger.
"Our Mass missal was written both in English and Latin. When you used it, there were two facing pages, one side in English and the other Latin. We followed but still did not understand it."
What? Do you mean you didn't understand either page?