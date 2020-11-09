Patrick J. Hogan, of Covington, says, "With all the talk about lengths of marriages, here is my two bits:
"Friday has always been our date night. Now that I'm retired, we go to an early show, then dinner at a restaurant.
"One Friday we had just parked the car and were headed to the movie box office, all the time holding hands.
"A younger couple was leaving the show. The young woman commented, 'It is so cute that they are holding hands.'
"Overhearing this comment, I replied, 'That's because we are newlyweds.'
"Naturally the woman asked, 'How long have you been married?'
"I answered, 'Just 58 years.'
"The look on her face was satisfying, to say the least."
Ice is nice
Mary Pramuk, of Baton Rouge, addresses our discussion of early refrigerators:
"While you all remember the first refrigerator in your childhood as a Frigidaire, some of us remember ours as an icebox, when the iceman cometh with a big block of ice held by a pair of tongs, and dumped the ice in a wooden cabinet in the basement.
"Our first electric fridge was in 1934; not a Frigidaire but a hulking box with a shorter name. We kept on calling it and the ones to follow 'the icebox.'"
Surprisingly, I, too, remember iceboxes as Mary described them. I also remember hanging outside our home in Natchez waiting for the iceman so I could enjoy slivers of ice he handed out to neighborhood kids.
By the way, several other readers confessed to calling their fridge the "icebox" long after they installed it to replace their true icebox.
A cuy guy
After mention of guinea pigs served as an entree in Peru, we heard from Lawrence Greenblatt:
"Peruvian cuisine is some of the most inventive and tasty in the world. It is a blend of native, European, and Asian cooking. There are great restaurants both high and low end.
"Peru is the home of the potato and many other foodstuffs.
"Having spent a fair amount of time in Peru, I can say the quality of guinea pig, or 'cuy,' depends on the cook.
"I have seen wild cuy many times in my walks in and around golf courses or parks in Lima and surrounding areas.
"Famous dishes from Peru include ceviche, lomo saltada (beef and vegetable stir fry), tacu tacu (beans and rice), and many others. And a must is a pisco sour. But not many, as they can create quite the headache the next morning."
Pigs and dogs, oh my!
T.W. also addressed this issue:
"Faye Guidry, in the Monday column, mentioned she passed on a guinea pig meal in Peru.
"The hardest part for me was that, as it lay there, skinned but completely intact with paws pointing up, it reminded me of my grandmother's mean, ratty little chihuahua.
"It actually tasted pretty good (the guinea pig, not the ornery mutt). I never did like that dog too much…"
Yes, these canine hummingbirds can be, well, hard to love. My parents raised them; I have bite marks to prove that statement.
Dr. Quarterback
Bill Elrod, former Luling resident now at St. James Place in Baton Rouge, says regarding a mention of PhD quarterbacks:
"As a proud classmate of Dr. Frank Ryan and a fan of the Rice Owls, your column of Nov. 4 brought back a lot of good memories.
"Frank was the second string quarterback for the 1957 Southwest Conference champion Owls, who beat the No. 1 Texas Aggies. Frank took over for King Hill, who was the No.1 NFL draft choice in 1958.
"Frank majored in physics at Rice, and got his PhD in math from Case Institute in Cleveland while playing pro football for the Browns.
"My understanding is that Dr. Frank developed and set up a computer system for Congress while he was still an NFL quarterback.
"Anyway, Dr. Frank Ryan was a nice guy — super smart and a fantastic athlete."
Safety first
David Earle, of Baton Rouge, says, "This COVID-19 is really getting to me.
"The other day I wore my mask to a Zoom meeting!"