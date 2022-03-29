Here's a tale that caused me to laugh out loud at breakfast and almost spill my raisin bran.
Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, tells this one on herself:
"My husband was reading The Advocate. He remarked, 'It says here that Natural Light improves your mood.'
"I replied, 'Well, I guess any beer does … for a while.'
"Him: 'What?'
"'Well, Budweiser or Corona would improve your mood just as well.'
"Him: 'It's talking about natural light! The kind that comes through the windows!'
"Me: 'Oh …'"
Photo finished
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, "I used to think about all my old driver's license photos in a drawer at Motor Vehicles, imagining them aging like 'The Picture of Dorian Gray.'
"Now they give you your old license along with the new one. And the picture you thought was so awful last time now looks better than the new one."
Shift for yourself
"Your series on flat tires reminds me of when my children were getting ready to get their first driver's license," says Martin Roy, of Opelousas.
"I told them they had completed driver training, but now had to pass my test — changing a flat, checking oil in the engine, and learning to drive with a manual transmission.
"When it was time to learn to drive with that stick, I got a manual transmission car and away we went.
"My oldest daughter's first car was a 5-speed stick, and she loved it until she started having children.
"You never know when you may have to drive one of those cars with clutches."
Thanks, Cheech
Cindy Black Bouchie, of Pineville, is the second reader to tell of being in San Francisco when Don Johnson was doing the "Nash Bridges" TV series:
"Years ago my husband and I were in San Francisco, walking to dinner. We passed a fancy restaurant surrounded by vans and paparazzi.
"We asked someone what was going on. He said it was the 'Nash Bridges' season wrap party. But the real story was that Don Johnson was bringing his new, very young wife to the event.
"I had my big Canon camera around my neck, so we joined the paparazzi to await their arrival.
"Every time a black SUV pulled up, the camera crew turned on their bright lights. If some young woman stepped out no one recognized, they turned off the lights. I felt kind of sorry for them, so I took their pictures.
Finally Cheech Marin arrived with his wife. I got a great pic after my husband yelled, 'Hey, Cheech!' and he turned around and posed.
"Eventually Don showed up with his new wife, stopping for no one (not even 'Entertainment Tonight').
"I got a photo of a portion of his forehead!"
Nostalgia Corner
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, is taking a time trip:
"Recent beautiful Sunday afternoons take me back to the '60s and '70s, when young folks from every part of Baton Rouge would gather at LSU's Greek Theater to enjoy each other and be entertained by so many talented local bands.
"I know that I can speak for many when I say those were magical times. The girls were so cute, and everyone got along so well. I miss those days."
Not exactly bling
I love the way "Big Bob," of Baton Rouge, starts off his letter to me: "I think you have the most uplifting part of the newspaper, other than the comics."
He goes on to comment about the lady who came across "moose poop" earrings in Alaska:
"There are many other herbivores around, more easily accessible: horses, cows, goats, etc. How come their poop earrings are not available at local jewelry stores?"
Bob also wonders how he would react if he was out with someone wearing poop earrings.
I assume his question is: "Would this jewelry choice interfere with kissing this person?"
I'm passing this one on to Miss Manners, Bob…
Coulda been worse
Jerry Berggren says, "I just saw your Tuesday comment regarding seeing your 'smiling face' beneath a pile of boiled crawfish.
"My immediate thought was, 'At least it wasn't smiling from the bottom of a bird cage.'"