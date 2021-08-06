Dear Smiley: After the death of our longtime family dog, my wife decided to buy two puppies to fill the void.
They happily romped through the house and side yard for a couple of weeks, but one day managed to sneak out the yard.
A neighbor, out jogging, captured them and called the number on their tags.
After that scare, I decided to purchase GPS tracking devices for their collars, to give me live locations in case they escaped again. The system allows me to name each dog so they can be tracked separately, and satellite views of my neighborhood shows where they are at all times.
Part of the “quick start” instructions noted I could also track all activities, the number of calories they burned, the number of feet they walked each day, etc.
I was not interested in all that, so just put in some phony numbers to bypass that setup.
One day I received an email from the GPS firm wanting to know more about our Ollie — he was rated the second most active dog of all they were tracking around the world!
When I stopped laughing, I notified them it was “owner error” and I had put in random information to bypass their complex setup. They thanked me and replied they would delete his activity tracking in the future.
NORMAN FERACHI
Baton Rouge
Forget what?
Dear Smiley: About "senior moments:"
Last week after finishing a set of tennis at Delta Playground, we four tennis seniors (all in our 70s and 80s) were talking about the opening ceremony at the Olympics.
We were amazed at the world globe in the sky above the dome, and discussed how they did that. We all stared at each other mumbling, "Uh, uh, not planes or helicopters; you know, the remotes the kids use; yeah, that's right, the thing …" — still nothing coming from our collective memories, until Steve yelled, "DRONES, dummies!"
We still play decent tennis, even while asking, "Who knows the score?"
RICHARD O'NEILL
Metairie
Clever, but late
Dear Smiley: I have had numerous encounters with charming people from other countries, enhanced by my doing my best to speak their language. I have not run into the so called "rude" Frenchmen or women who seem to cross the paths of so many Americans traveling in France.
I did have one slightly rude encounter, but it sounds better in French.
Shopping at an open-air fruit market in Paris, I began to select some pears. The worker behind the counter came over and began to pick out the pears I should buy.
He said, "Monsieur, c'est moi qui sert." (I am the one who picks out the fruit you will buy.)
I was slightly cowed by his attitude, and I went along with his choices. I was very young in those days. Years later, I thought of what I should have said in reply:
Him: "Monsieur, c'est moi qui sert."
Me: "Monsieur, c'est moi qui payer. Au revoir!"
Alas, I always think of the good comebacks much too late.
LARRY SYLVESTER
Baton Rouge
The singing teacher
Dear Smiley: Here's a story I cherish:
During my second year as a teacher at Lafayette High, fellow teacher Doc Ledet suggested we begin each day with a smile and a happy thought.
I soon chose to include various uplifting songs: "Summertime" and "Amazing Grace" were favorites.
On the day that I retired, an unfamiliar teacher expressed how my singing uplifted her in the mornings, and that she was going to miss me.
Today, 13 years later, I very often come in contact with parents who were once my students and remember the songs.
BOBBIE SPENCER
Lafayette
Worker's blues
Dear Smiley: Regarding country songs, here's a good one from Hoyt Axton, the chorus of which always makes me smile and holler out the finish.
"Work your fingers to the bone — whadda ya get? BONY FINGERS!"
BRUCE MOHAT
New Orleans
Nutty comment
Dear Smiley: Mention of tourists and pecan pralines in the Friday column always reminds me of those Yankees who pronounce it "pee-cans."
I correct ‘em, saying …
KIRK BRIGGS
Lafayette
Dear Kirk: Yes, we know what you say.