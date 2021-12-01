Now that Brian Kelly has assumed the role of The Most Important Person in Louisiana (LSU's head football coach), it occurs to me that readers of this column can help the newcomer by providing him with our specialty — unsolicited and questionable advice.
I'm asking readers to send information that will help the new coach get acclimated to Baton Rouge, and Louisiana in general. You can submit suggestions by email to smiley@theadvocate.com.
The best such advice can win the advisor a signed copy of my newest book, "Smiley and Friends."
To start things rolling, here's what I'd like to tell Coach Brian:
Welcome to Baton Rouge, and Louisiana, Coach. We're glad to have you, and want to assure you that you have plenty of time to build a championship caliber team before we start howling for your firing — a year, maybe two. Just coach with Kim Mulkey's intensity and you'll be fine.
Louisiana is home to a great many Catholics, but they're not the Irish Catholics you're used to. Don't worry about this: just think of Cajun Catholics as Irish Catholics with better food.
Speaking of religion, you'll notice we don't have a "Touchdown Jesus" overlooking Tiger Stadium as you did in that other place. But if you really miss it, just tell Scott Woodward and I'm sure he'll get some well-heeled LSU booster to have one installed in the north end of the stadium. Or the south end, if you prefer. If you want it in gold, fine, no problem…
In your new job, you'll need to drive around Baton Rouge (providing your deal doesn't include a limo and driver). You will notice an "Interstate 10" and an "Interstate 12" running through the city. Do not use them if you want to get somewhere on time — only novices try to get anywhere on them in a timely manner. There will always be a wreck on the Mississippi River bridge, a broken-down or burning vehicle, a mysterious construction project or some other impediment.
One more tip about Baton Rouge driving: the street names here are a bit quirky. For instance, if you have appointments on College Drive, Lee Drive and Brightside Lane, don't worry about getting lost — they're all the same street.
You will be invited to address the Louisiana Legislature. I understand you have a degree in political science and are known for your intelligence. But don't use big words when talking to legislators — they don't like people smarter than them, whether health care professionals, environmental scientists, or football coaches.
When recruiting in Acadiana, you will be offered dishes you have not seen before. Don't be alarmed if your entree is looking back at you. Just eat it, thank the cook profusely, and ask for the recipe.
Also regarding Cajun food, the phrase "Slap ya mama" used during or after a meal does not advocate violence against parents in any way. Do not be alarmed.
Cajuns may also invite you to take part in a traditional card game they will call "boo-ray." They will offer to teach you the rules. Do not accept this invitation; not if you want to keep that $95 million.
When recruiting in New Orleans, do not refer to the city as "The Big Easy." This title is not used by anyone outside of bad movies and TV shows.
You do not have to say "Go Tigers!" at the end of every interview. That's been done.
You will also see "Geaux Tigers" and other words using "eaux" for the letter "o." Don't worry about it; it's just a faux French thing that amuses us.
You will be asked to be in many Carnival events, riding on floats and dressed in strange garb bearing lots of bling. Some krewes may ask you to be king. Accept the honor — it will be good practice, because if you beat Nick Saban's Alabama lads on a regular basis, you could be proclaimed King of Louisiana. For real.