Dear Smiley: I read with delight stories on what young children do and say.
We have 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, and at family gatherings prior to the COVID-19 situation, some stories were repeated, to the joy of all.
One in particular was told to me by another of their granddads.
While babysitting grandchild Bella, who was 6 years old at the time, he related to me that the two of them were eating at the table.
Bella insisted on having two hot dogs cut on a plate, with a spoon of mustard and a spoon of ketchup.
While eating them with a fork, a piece fell from the fork, bounced on the table and rested on the floor.
Ignoring the mishap, she continued eating. Her granddad remarked that she should pause and pick up the piece on the floor, and handed her a napkin.
Without pausing, and still eating another piece of the hot dog, she exclaimed, “You don’t have a dog?” Assuring her that there was no dog, she stopped eating and retrieved the fallen piece.
The granddad said, “It looks like we will be getting a dog.”
PAUL TITUS SR.
aka "Capt. Paul"
Slidell
Back to the store
Dear Smiley: After reading about being thrifty, I remember a story from when I was 5 years old.
Our family was living in Baton Rouge during World War II, and I remember the blackouts, rationing gas and being careful with money.
My dad decided to buy six live chickens so we could have chicken at least on Sundays. He came home with them and explained to my mom, a city girl from New Orleans, just what she had to do when she was ready to cook them.
He received a frantic call from her one day after she cut one chicken's head off and it was still running around the yard.
He tried to calm her, but it just didn't work. This city girl had quite a bit to say, including telling him that maybe he should find another way to be thrifty.
WAYNE WEILBAECHER
Covington
Misers and money
Dear Smiley: In reference to the recent entry about people being so tight with their money:
It reminds me of someone I know who, if time is remaining on the parking meter upon returning, will sit in the car until it expires.
Reminds me of the old axioms that "Money is wasted on the rich" and "We all die, but we don't all live."
HARVEY BEST
Rosedale
Classy lady
Dear Smiley: After I read where Diane Deaton is retiring from WAFB-TV, I had to share my Diane story.
I worked with special-needs children 16 years ago at Ryan Elementary. We had a little boy who just loved Diane; he would say her name all day long, and watched her over and over.
I called her one day about him. Without missing a beat, Diane said, "When do you want me to come?"
She came, visited with our class, and was in no hurry to leave. Her admirer and I walked her out. She gave him a hug and said she would come back any time.
A beautiful woman inside and out. Enjoy your much deserved retirement, Diane!
DENISE HEBERT
Baker
A taste of Louisiana
Dear Smiley: Years ago, when some companies I worked for would send me to equipment schools (ice machine school in Wisconsin, compressor school in Minnesota, etc.), I would always bring a bottle of Tabasco sauce with me.
Some of these companies would allow the students to eat in their commissaries. The Tabasco sauce would greatly help with the taste.
I had to hide the Tabasco sauce, because the company employees tried it and loved it. I guess by now they have Tabasco there.
BARRY DUFOUR
Carencro
Wine wins!
Dear Smiley: I read in your column that Marvin Borgmeyer is interested in the practice from the Middle Ages, when the end of a plague was celebrated with "wine and orgies."
If Marvin is taking names, I'm in for the wine.
ALGIE PETRERE
Central
Dear Algie: So far that's 36 for the wine, 0 for the orgy. Sorry, Marvin, you're on your own…