It all started with tales of the Tooth Fairy being replaced by a generous rat (or mouse) in some cultures. This reminded readers of other rodent stories, and it now appears they will never end.
For instance: Carol Benson, of Covington, says, "I was living in England with two cats — Roger, known as ‘mouse man,’ and Eddie, known as ‘bat man,’ due to their affection for these critters.
"Working for IBM, I would get up very early on Mondays to travel to client locations. One Monday morning I came downstairs, briefcase in hand, to find a mouse in the hall; not unusual. Figured it would soon be Roger’s breakfast and went about my packing.
"I took the train to London headquarters for meetings, then another train to a client site in Midlands.
"Next morning I looked for something in the bottom of briefcase — and there was the mouse!
"Can you imagine if it had decided to escape while on the train or in the conference room?
"Poor thing probably had aspirations to become a computer mouse!"
Rat out the bag
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, offers this mouse memory:
"A long time before C.J. Russo was elected mayor of Donaldsonville, we were classmates in the sixth grade at the brothers' school.
"C.J. came to school one morning holding a paper bag very tightly. Brother Alton asked him what was in the bag. C.J. told him it was a pet.
"When Brother Alton took the bag out of C.J.’s hand, out jumped a mouse. The chaos was hilarious; six or seven boys and Brother Alton running around the room trying to catch the mouse.
"A door was open, and the mouse made a rapid escape.
"Brother Alton told C.J. to make sure he kept his pets at home."
What's your sign?
Tina Soong, of Metairie, our unpaid "Asian life" correspondent, addresses this column's obsession with rodents:
"While reading about 'lovable rats' in your column, I thought about the Chinese Zodiac rat.
"The Year of the Rat is the first in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese Zodiac. (The last Year of the Rat was 2020; the next is 2032.)
"In the ancient legends, when the Buddha called for an animal summit, the rat was the first one to arrive, and became the first Zodiac animal sign.
"People born in the Year of the Rat are know for acute observation, positive attitude and flexible mind."
(I checked, and found I was born in the Year of the Ox, which means I'm strong, reliable and conscientious. Sounds about right.)
Adios, Pedro
Speaking of rodent stories, here's one from Dees Veca, of Kenner, about a "learn to love ’em" situation:
"Years ago, when we moved into our newly built house, a very tiny mouse had already moved in and taken residence under the dishwasher.
Try as we might to catch him, we were unsuccessful, and finally decided to give up and let him be.
"We gave him a name, Pedro, and each night we left a tiny piece of kibble by the dishwasher. Every morning the kibble had disappeared.
"Weeks later Pedro also disappeared. Perhaps our dog, Smudgum, was more successful in catching him than we had been."
No meat for you!
Here's a Lenten observation from Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville:
"I wonder how many of your Catholic readers remember that until the 1960s all Fridays were meatless.
"It is interesting to note that the reasons for meatless days are many. One is that meat was a very expensive commodity and a luxury. Depriving one’s self was a penance.
"Another was that the church clerics wanted to help the Italian seafood industry.
"No one really knows the origin, and nowhere in the Bible is it mentioned!"
Which reminds me
In the ’50s the Istrouma High football team had annual games with New Orleans Catholic schools — Jesuit, Holy Cross, etc.
One of the Istrouma players, discussing the hard-fought, often brutal nature of the games, told me, "I'm just glad we play those Catholic guys on Fridays — at least they can't BITE us!"