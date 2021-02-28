From our Pessimists' Corner comes this discouraging word from Earl Newman:
"After suffering through hurricanes, floods, ice storms with sustained freezing temperatures, and an unrelenting ever-changing pandemic, it was a welcome respite to have a warming trend to begin the weekend.
"As I settled into my patio chair with an overhead fan dispersing a gentle breeze to comfortably watch golf on my TV and enjoy my favorite beverage, I had to retreat back inside — as I was rudely and relentlessly bombarded by mosquitoes."
Tunnel vision
Speaking of weather, Ken Killian says, "Seeing the letter from the gentleman about surviving Michigan winters reminded me of a buddy in our Army unit while we were stationed in Texas.
"He was from Minnesota and lived on a farm with the requisite outhouse.
"He showed us a winter picture of his pathway to said outhouse — it was a tunnel dug through the snow!
"By the way, he remained in Texas after his enlistment was over."
(No doubt because even the recent horrific freeze in Texas won't last as long as a Minnesota winter.)
Get pickled
Richie Schega, of Baton Rouge, has a red beans story for our collection:
"We were passing through Poplarville, Mississippi, after Hurricane Katrina and stopped at the Sunflower grocery looking for Savoie’s pickled pork for Monday’s red beans.
"We asked the butcher if they had any. He said, 'Nope. All those people from New Orleans living up here since Katrina wiped us out of pickled pork.'
"I guess by the expression on our faces, he said, 'Let me guess, you from there?'
"We laughed and chatted a few minutes, and during our next pass through there bought four packs of Savoie’s. Can’t eat red beans without it."
Friendly driver
Harvey Gonsoulin says, "Recent stories of impatient drivers at traffic lights reminds me of my Uncle Jim.
"When an impatient driver immediately sat on his horn behind Uncle Jim when the light had barely turned green, he stretched his neck to see who was behind him.
"Then he put his car in 'Park' and got out, walked to the car behind him and asked the driver if he wanted to talk to him.
"The driver said, 'No, the light is green.'
"Uncle Jim said, 'Oh, I thought you wanted to talk to me,' and got back in his car.
"And by that time the light was red again."
Special People Dept.
— Olive Folse Leonard, of Thibodaux, celebrated her 99th birthday Wednesday, Feb. 24.
— Tommy Tuminello, of Gonzales, celebrates his 94th birthday Monday, March 1.
— Mary Edith Doughty, of Walker, celebrated her 91st birthday Saturday, Feb. 27.
— Amy and Bill Jacobson, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 70th anniversary Sunday, February 28.
— Steve and Pat Gureasko, of Ponchatoula, celebrated 56 years of marriage Saturday, Feb. 27. He is an Air Force veteran of the Cuban missile crisis of 1962.
Gaining a year
Mary Chawla responds to a reader's comment that he was making his 89th birthday this year his 90th, in case some COVID mutant kept him from reaching his 90s:
"I, too, celebrated my 89th birthday this year. But according to my East Indian friends I am now '90th year running,' since from birth to your first birthday, it is your first year."
Improved labeling
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, was reminded of this when he read of the Louisiana lady who used Gorilla Glue to tame her unruly hair, with unfortunate results:
"In law school, Professor Bill Crawford was teaching us products liability law and warning labels.
"He said the standard was to 'warn a fool about potential dangers of product misuse.'
"He added that after reading some really crazy cases about product misuse, judges and legislators should change the standard to 'warning a damn fool not to do certain things with their product.'"
Circular reasoning
Aaron Shipper, of New Orleans, says, "I don't know whether our city's former Lee Circle will become Egalite, Harmony, Tivoli, Armstrong, Benson, Toussaint, or Chase Circle.
"But I do know that when giving directions, locals will continue to refer to it as 'Da Circle.'"