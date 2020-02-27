We've had several comments on the difficulty folks outside south Louisiana have with Cajun names.
For example, Richard Sherlock, of Baton Rouge, says, "I went through Fort Polk basic and advanced infantry training in 1969 with a fairy large number of Cajuns, who drove the drill sergeants crazy with their last names.
"One in particular's last name was Latiolais (pronounced 'latch-o-lay'). The drill sergeants finally gave up trying to pronounce it, and just started calling him ‘Alphabet.’ ”
And Marjorie Melancon, of St. Martinville, says, "My late husband, Clifton Melancon, served in the Louisiana National Guard in the 1950s.
"He and four or five others, being good Cajun hunters, were expert rifle marksmen, and for several years went to the National Rifle Matches in Ohio.
"After trying unsuccessfully to correct their pronunciation of his name, he gave in and accepted being called ‘Malcolm.’ ”
From Asians to Bruce
We're still getting in mondegreens, misheard song lyrics, so I'm sharing a few more:
- Earl Newman always hears Johnny Rivers' "Secret Agent Man" as "Secret Asian Man."
- Marilyn Morris liked Janis Joplin's song "Mercedes Benz," hearing the lyrics as "Oh Lord, won't you buy me a Mercedes Benz? My friends all drive hearses, I must make amends." She says, "Imagine my surprise to learn it was Porsches."
- Kenny Alman says, "On the way to a concert with another couple I was singing a few verses of 'Life of Georgia' when my wife told me it was 'My eyes adored you.’ ”
- Craig M. Bennett, of Morgan City, says, "When my daughters were in high school, a song by KC & the Sunshine Band was 'Please Don’t Go.' They were riding with me on the way to school one day and I’m singing along about a 'pizza pro.’ ”
- Robert Putfark says, "When a person we know worked at a Mexican restaurant, a customer asked her to ask the band to play his favorite song, 'One Ton Tomato.' When he hummed it, it turned out to be 'Guantanamera.’ ”
- Mary Kay Cowen, of Marrero, says, "The Electric Light Orchestra sings, 'Don’t bring me down, grooss!' (Jeff Lynne wrote it as a nonsense word, but his German engineer said it sounds like grus, a German greeting.) My current husband sings, 'Don’t bring me down, Bruce' (the name of my ex-husband). Because so many people believe it is 'Bruce,' Jeff Lynne will sometimes sing 'Bruce' instead."
Now hear this
Martin Audiffred, of Mandeville, addresses the issue of misheard song lyrics:
"I think some listeners maybe have 'mondegreens' from the singer's voice quality or the loud instruments with the songs — but I think a lot of these people need a complete hearing evaluation."
Did I mention that Martin is an audiologist?
Nice try, Martin, but you're still getting a bill for the advertising.
Special People Dept.
- Laurie J. Vining, of Morgan City, celebrates his 96th birthday Sunday, March 1. He served in the Navy in World War II, and captained a landing craft in the Pacific.
- Paul and Gayle Gremillion, of Folsom, "Katrina refugees from Chalmette," celebrate their 60th anniversary Friday, Feb. 28.
Dream home?
Redean Parsons says, "The other night I had a dream that seemed to last all night. It was one of those dreams in full color.
"My daughter, Gractia, and I were driving back roads in Kentucky. We were stopping at all the old barns searching for reclaimed wood.
"I think I’m watching too much HGTV."
Which reminds me
Watching Mrs. Anders watching HGTV, I suggested a drinking game: you take a shot every time the home renovation people mention "backsplash" or "load-bearing beams."
But I had to quit; found I didn't have enough booze.
Speaking of HGTV
An item in the Thursday column suggested that a high-tech house should have a voice message warning guys about leaving the toilet seat up.
Alton Duke, of Baton Rouge, solved that problem in a slightly less high-tech manner:
"The last house we built demonstrated the value of win-win negotiations. I installed a wall urinal. Peace and harmony established."