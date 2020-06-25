Back in the ’50s, football coaches generally felt that bodybuilding and weightlifting made players slow and muscle-bound.
Baton Rouge gym owner Alvin Roy challenged this notion, and his training methods produced champions. Billy Cannon, Jimmy Taylor and Bob Pettit were among the athletes who trained there.
He went on to become the San Diego Chargers' first strength coach, and worked with other NFL teams during his long career.
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, recalls that he was also a weight-loss expert, with a ’60s TV show "featuring local ladies he was coaching as they lost weight using his system of weight training and calorie restriction.
"I recall one lady who dropped 100 pounds as we watched.
"In those days before robocalls, we still answered our phones. When you picked up the phone and a lady began, 'Mrs. R., Alvin Roy asked me to call you,' right then you knew your chubbiness had become public knowledge and it was time to deal with it."
Memorable ride
Martin St. Romain tells of an encounter with an almost-celebrity:
"In the late ’40s, some Raceland students who attended Thibodaux College would often hitchhike back home instead of waiting for the school bus to pick us up.
"On one occasion we caught a ride with a gentleman who was well-dressed, wearing a suit, hat, and gloves, and driving a Hudson automobile.
"He said he was from California and going to New Orleans for the grand opening of his brother’s new movie, in which he was an extra. He said his brother’s name was John Wayne."
Badlands' bad heat
Tony says, "Recent entries in your column discuss the heat in various areas of the country, and most of them talk of extremes.
"It is often said by visitors to Louisiana that the heat is unbearable due to the humidity. They speak in rather superlative terms of how their 'dry' heat is so much more bearable.
"Many years ago I traveled to the Badlands of South Dakota during an extremely hot (over 110 degrees) and arid day.
"To get out of an air-conditioned vehicle was akin to exposing yourself to a giant hair dryer set on the highest setting!
"I’ll gladly settle for humid south Louisiana after the experience of 'dry' heat!"
Great watering holes
In our Nostalgia Corner, Herb Smith says, "Many of us coming of age in the mid-’50s fondly recall passing a good time at Beno's in St. Martinville and Mulate's in Breaux Bridge. Memories of old friends and past loves abound. I know this will reignite their memories."
Special People Dept.
- Evelyn Beauchamp, of Clinton, celebrates her 96th birthday Sunday, June 28.
- Neal Harrell celebrates his 95th birthday Friday, June 26. Daughter Faith McClure says, "Long retired from the Baton Rouge Fire Department, he loves to tell about fire calls involving other than extinguishing fires, before EMS!"
- Jack and Barbara Newton, of Metairie, celebrate their 66th anniversary Saturday, June 27.
- Herb and Gwen Patterson, of Harvey, celebrate 61 years of marriage Saturday, June 27. He is a retired senior deputy chief with the New Orleans Fire Department, she is a church secretary.
- Richard "Dick" and Jean Bengtson, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, June 27. He is a Vietnam veteran and retired LSU professor; she is a retired East Baton Rouge middle school librarian.
- Chester A. and Sharon Ballard, of Denham Springs, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, June 27.
They cloned Daddy!
Paula S. Gernon offers this for our collection of stories about twins:
"My identical twins, Karl and Paul, were sitting on the sofa when Paul's daughter, Meghan, 3, looked at them and said to Karl, 'You look just like my daddy!’ ”
Exercise by proxy
Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, says, "On my daily walk, I noticed my 10-year-old neighbor boy out walking, also. He was wearing a Fitbit.
"I asked him why he had one. He answered, 'My mom asks me to wear it. When my dad gets home she shows him her Fitbit and brags about how many steps she took during the day!'"