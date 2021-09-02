Here's a Mike the Tiger story from 1950 we've told often over the years. There are numerous versions of it out there.
Jimbo Bienvenu, an LSU grad in Little Rock, Arkansas, got the tale from his dad, Raymond "Eboo" Bienvenu, of Marksville.
Eboo attended LSU on the GI Bill after World War II, lived in the Tiger Stadium dorms, and had the job of feeding and caring for Mike the Tiger.
Says Jimbo: "Eboo said he took Mike to the Tulane game. One of his friend's dad owned a nightclub in New Orleans."
To make a long story short, the club owner persuaded Eboo to leave the tiger cage there to attract business.
"He left Mike there and went to party with my mom Caro, then a student at St. Mary's Dominican College. Upon returning to the club, Eboo was surprised that Mike was gone. Four Tulane students stole him.
"Eventually Eboo got Mike back (with his cage painted green). Eboo thought he was in big trouble. But after arriving back on campus he was relieved to hear that all he had to do was get all that Tulane green off the cage."
The umbrella theory
David Faulk, of Lafayette, says, "Whenever there is a threat of rain, if I make sure I have my umbrella handy, no drops occur.
"Late Saturday at Lowe's, I saw a fresh display of generators, something I had been meaning to purchase for a long time. I bought one.
"Just as it’s been the case with my umbrellas, sure enough, Hurricane Ida made a turn from the Acadiana area."
A common language?
Jim Mestayer, of Baton Rouge, tells a story showing that French isn't the only foreign language that gives Americans trouble.
There's also English.
"I was watching the Queen's Guard assemble to ride to Buckingham Palace for the 'Changing of the Guard' ceremony.
"An Englishmen in front of me was explaining to his guest what was happening, and stated that the tall, furry black hats worn by the guardsmen were 30 pounds.
"A fellow tourist in our group exclaimed, 'My gosh, that's heavy!'
"Looking and sounding very frustrated, the Englishmen said, 'Madam, that is not how much they weigh, but how much they cost.’ ”
Ice wagons
Our mention of British sports cars brought us two memories of fun times:
Andree Herrington, of Metairie, says, "When my husband got out of the Navy, he bought a little aqua Austin-Healey 3000. When we married, that was the only car we owned.
"Often on weekends, we would load up a roasting pan filled with ice and beer (this was before ice coolers) and head to the beach. When I got pregnant, we traded in that cutie for a station wagon. My husband still mourns the loss of that little car."
Craig Bennett, of Morgan City, who owned a Triumph and an MG in his sports car days, says, "I had two or three friends who also had sports cars, and we would travel to Grand Isle for weekends.
"Their cars were much faster, and they would pass me by and wave.
"My wife would say, 'Catch up!' But I told her they would be back.
"Sure enough, they would slow down. The back of my car was the only place there was room for the ice chest and beer."
Special People Dept.
- Ernest "Boo" LeBlanc, of Franklinton, celebrates his 94th birthday Saturday, Sept. 4. He retired from Antoine’s Restaurant in New Orleans.
- Bill and Anna Mae Meinert, of Metairie, celebrate their 60th anniversary Friday, Sept. 3.
- Wally and Cecelia Buras, of Belle Chasse, formerly of Port Sulphur, celebrated their 60th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 2.
World's worst cheer?
Do high school rivalries ever die?
Not according to Dudley Lehew, of Marrero:
"OK, Istrouma Indians rival buddy. Since you introduced your ancient 'wonder where THAT cheer came from?' cheer, here's my same era Baton Rouge High Bulldogs cheer:
"'Hipta Minika, Honika Sonika, boost the Bulldogs w-a-a-y up!' And it was repeated over and over.
"Unfortunately, it never worked against your Indians."
T-Dud, it's a wonder that cheer worked against anybody.