Obsession with the LSU-Alabama football game goes way back, says Yogi Naquin, of Bayou Blue:
"About 30 years ago, as justice of the peace in Terrebonne Parish, I arrived at the house where a wedding was to take place to find cars and trucks with plates from Louisiana and Alabama.
"The groom was from Louisiana, the bride from Alabama. Decorations and apparel were purple and gold, and crimson.
"The wedding was at 2 p.m., kickoff time for the LSU-Alabama game.
"As we got ready for the ceremony, the TV broadcast of the game was blaring in the background.
"I asked, 'Shouldn't we lower the volume on the TV?'
"The beautiful Alabama bride said, quote, 'Judge, you touch that volume, I will break your (bad word) fingers.'
"As I was leaving I was close to the door, so I told her, 'Geaux Tigers!'"
Read it and weep
Richard Fossey, of Baton Rouge, says, "I recently published a novel, 'The Dixie Apocalypse,' set partly in Baton Rouge. I have dozens of relatives, and I was counting on them to buy my book.
"When I told one of my nephews he could order my book on Amazon.com, he asked, 'Is there a Cliffs Notes version for people who don't like to read?'"
Swim like a brick
Stories of swimmers brought this from Herbert A. Landry Jr., of Slidell:
"When I joined the Navy many recruits could not swim. Every day the non-swimmers (the 'Brick Platoon') had to report to the pool for swimming lessons.
"The Navy's way to teach swimming was to throw the non-swimmers in the deep end. The instructors had a long wooden pole they would let non-swimmers hold just enough to keep from drowning.
"They all started out doing the dog paddle, but became good swimmers."
No Mac for you!
Lee Blotner, of Metairie, adds to our sandwich stories:
"Many years ago I was loading groceries into my car in the Kroger parking lot. A man approached me saying, 'I'm hungry, could you help me out?'
"I replied, 'Sure, come back inside with me and I'll buy you a sandwich.'
"He replied: 'Well, I was thinking of a McDonald's.'
"I got in my car and drove off."
Informal racing
Nathan G. from Galvez has this memory of the LaPlace Dragway, a recent column topic:
"We were going to the drag races one afternoon years ago. As we walked up to the gates I noticed they were open, allowing us just to walk in without paying.
"We took our seats in the stands, and noticed a couple of things. There was no Christmas tree (starting lights) operating, and the gentleman starting the race looked somewhat leery.
"Also, the cars in the races were coming straight off Airline Highway.
"After four or five races, the entire LaPlace police force showed up and ran everyone out. It had shut down without letting us know! It was fun while it lasted."
Nice People Dept.
Paul Vincent, of Baton Rouge, says Miracle League is a baseball league for special needs players:
"We would like to thank the coaches and volunteers for making another fall season a success.
"We appreciate the 'ambassadors' from LSU baseball, beach volleyball, Southern University softball, etc., and we can’t forget Mike The Tiger for joining the fun.
"See y’all in the spring."
Epic effort
"I am still reeling and rocking since that 'earthquake rumbling' win at Death Valley!" says Linda Millet Keen. She put her feelings into verse. Here's part of the epic:
"'Saturday in Death Valley,
Was a night fans won’t forget!
Although, the Tide taking the field,
Is a move they’ll always regret!
As Nick puffed and pouted
Like he drank a poison potion…
The big Cats huddled
And put their “backfield in motion…"
The Kelly call was gutsy!
With the courage of very few!
Words now etched in gold…
GEAUX FOR TWO!'"