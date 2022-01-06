In keeping with long-standing tradition, I waited until Twelfth Night, which was Thursday, Jan. 6, to buy my first king cake.
They were available earlier, but no early bird purchase for me, no breaking with the ancient ways of Mardi Gras.
Besides, I ate the last of our Christmas cookies on Jan. 5…
Southern punctuation
Sara Lemon, of Baton Rouge, says, "Last week while deciding where some friends and I would meet for lunch, I texted to them, 'Just let me know where. Y'all's decision will be fine with me!'
"I looked at 'y'all's' with two apostrophes, and thought, 'I need to get a better way of saying that next time.'
"I think my Mississippi roots are showing!"
The shaming
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says, "Many years ago my brother-in-law talked me into running a 5K race in Fairmont Park in Philadelphia.
"We were in our early 20s, and it seemed like a good idea, so I agreed.
"The race started, and we were running along pretty good at the beginning. About a mile into the race, we were both pooped, so we decided to sit on a curb for a short time.
"Along came a little old man well into his 80s, running pretty steadily. When he saw us sitting down, he said, 'Come on, fellows; you'll never get it done sitting down!'
"He made us feel pretty stupid, so we got up and finished the race.
"It was my last 5K; I'll stick to walking."
Double trouble
Barry Dufour, of Carencro, says, "As I read the latest article concerning unlocking the wrong car, it reminded me of an instance I had while stationed in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
"On payday Fridays, my wife would ride with me to the base, 20 miles from the city. That afternoon she would drive back to meet me so we could go to the commissary to do our shopping.
"On one wintry day, with the temps around 20 degrees, with a stiff wind, she came to the office and said she had locked her purse in the car with her keys inside.
"I gave her my keys. She ran her errand — and also locked my keys inside the car.
"Luckily, the Cutlass Supreme had no upper door-side window frame, so I could easily pry it out with a coat hanger to unlock the door."
Special People Dept.
- J.B. Smiley, of Pride, celebrates his 97th birthday Friday, Jan. 7.
- Frank and Rosie Young, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 71st anniversary Dec. 31. They were married in Arnaudville.
- Jimmie and Julia Larriviere Billeaud, of Broussard, celebrate 67 years of marriage Saturday, Jan. 8.
- Herman and June Carbo, of Harvey, celebrate their 57th anniversary Sunday, Jan. 9.
- Brett and Donna Mellington, of Lafayette, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Jan. 7.
- Gasper and Denise Chifici, of Geismar, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, Jan. 8.
Many hands
Here is some data from our unpaid statistician, Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette:
"The U.S. House of Representatives has 439 members. Guess how many total staffers? It’s 10,503 … an astonishing 24 staffers for each representative.
"The 100-member U.S. Senate has an amazing 6,831 staffers … that’s an average of 68 per senator.
"So next time you are cruising a roadway in your neighborhood and see some maintenance crew — one with shovel in hand down in the pit, the other four ‘supervising’ overhead — just say to yourself, ‘Things could be worse; at least those five folks eventually build something.’"
Together again
Yogi Naquin, of Bayou Blue, tells this story:
"Three friends from down da bayou were stranded on a desert island for years.
"One day they found a bottle with a genie in it. They rubbed it and the genie appeared. He said he would grant each one a wish.
"The first guy said, 'I want to go home to Grand Isle.' There was a 'Poof!' and he was gone.
"The next guy said, 'I want to go home to Cocodrie.' There was a 'Poof!' Same thing.
"The last guy, left all alone, told the genie, 'I wish I had my two podnas back…'
"Poof!"