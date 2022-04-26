Tuesday's story about moonshiners reminded me of one of my favorite tales, which I've repeated several times.
In the summer of 1958, before I started my senior year at LSU, I worked as a reporter for the Clarksdale, Mississippi, Press-Register.
The local "revenuer," the U.S. Treasury Department agent who dealt with illegal liquor, told me this story:
One Saturday he was grocery shopping with his wife when he noticed two gents filling up shopping carts with bags of sugar (it was on sale) and loading them in a pickup.
Since sugar is used in making moonshine, he was more than slightly suspicious. He arranged for his wife to ride home with a friend, and followed the guys in the family car.
The result of his diligence was the discovery, in a wooded area, of a 1,000-gallon still, the largest in the area at that time. I still recall the photo of that still we ran in the paper with my story.
The agent told me that while those guys might have been accomplished distillers, they were somewhat less than criminal masterminds …
Surfeit of symbols
Florent "Pon" Hardy Jr., former state archivist, says with the recent addition of the Gulf fritillary butterfly, "Louisiana now has 55 official symbols."
He also mentions the official Louisiana tartan, the diatonic accordion, and the Catahoula leopard dog.
It's no surprise that the crawfish is our official state crustacean, but I didn't know the honeybee is our state insect — I assumed it was the mosquito.
And while others are OK with me — white perch as official state fish, sweet potato as vegetable, and green tree frog as amphibian — the official state beverage was something of a shocker. Try to guess what it is; I'll put the answer at the end of this column.
Panda report
"My mother was blessed with the gift of humor!" says Linda Dalferes:
"I was having a rough day at work, so I called her and said, 'Mom, tell me some good news!'
"She quickly replied, 'Ling-Ling had a baby.'
"Mom read The Advocate first thing every morning while drinking her coffee, and had discovered that Ling-Ling the panda had delivered her firstborn. Good news, indeed!"
Slip slidin' away
Carol Ramsey, of Destrehan, has a handy tip I haven't seen from Heloise yet:
"For older or infirm people or moving objects in and out of car seats, place a plastic trash bag on the car seat.
"People and objects can easily slide in and out of the car."
Liquid assets
Speaking of cars, Charlie Anderson tells this tale of creative transportation:
"In 1958, while I was at LSU graduate school and my intended, Peggy, was finishing her senior year at Southeastern, we went in together on a 1952 Chevy with PowerGlide so I could go spend weekends with her.
"The vehicle consumed gas, motor oil, and transmission fluid at equal rates. On Friday afternoons, I would stop at the Gulf Coast gas station in Denham Springs, fill up on all three, and buy 3 quarts of 10-cent re-refined oil and 2 quarts of 25-cent transmission fluid to get me to Hammond.
"On Sunday evenings we would pool our change to buy enough fluids to get me back to Baton Rouge.
"Sometimes when there was extra cash, I would get the 'good stuff' at the Billups station in Hammond. Other times we would pull in there just to be dazzled by the display of chrome."
Cutting remark
Marvin Borgmeyer says, "When I see lovers' names carved on trees, I always think how strange it is for them to bring knives on a date!"
Verse gets worse
Nathali Nelson, of Metairie, says, "After Mr. Glenn Balentine's contribution of the rhyme about Mary and her lamb in Friday's paper, I suppose we'll have a rash of fractured nursery rhyme contributions.
"So I want to get mine into the pipeline right away, about 15 minutes after I read the paper. Here 'tis:
"Mary had a little lamb
its foot was full of soot
and everywhere that Mary went
his sooty foot he put."
Official state beverage
It's milk.