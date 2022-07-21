Sports stories from readers remind us that ice is not just for martinis anymore:
Edie Bender, of Baton Rouge, says, "Since they are asking for names for our new ice hockey team, I think we should call them 'The Baton Rouge Traffic.'
"Nobody will ever get past them!"
Bloody good steaks
- Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker, says, "My ex-father-in-law, Kelly, thought he was the Decatur, Illinois, authority on grilling steaks. But every single steak would be well-done.
"We found that if we would ask him to make one of us a martini while he was grilling, we could ease a couple of the steaks off the grill, while the awesome meat was still medium-rare and not shoe leather."
- Jude LeBoeuf says, "Around 1970, I was seeing a guy, and he invited me over for a steak barbecue.
"As he was readying the meat for the grill, he asked, 'You like your steaks rare, right?' I answered that I only had eaten them medium-well or well.
"He said, 'No, you like your steaks rare!' Then he picked up a piece of raw steak and took a bite. (Ugh!)
"He said he would make mine rare and let me taste it, and if I didn't like it, he'd cook it 'a little more.' I tasted the rare steak and have never ordered anything else since."
- Preston Holton, of New Orleans, says, "My dad, Jack Holton, was a lifelong dairy farmer who never passed on the chance to order steak any time we ate out.
"He liked his steak very rare, and any time the server asked how he wanted it prepared, his answer was the same: 'Just knock it in the head and bring it to the table.'"
Thrill ride
C.J. Aucoin, of New Orleans, says, "Yesterday, I saw a father in the Lowe's Gretna parking lot, pushing what appeared to be a 4- or 5-year-old boy in one of those flat, open carts you carry lumber in.
"The man was trotting along when I heard the boy yell, 'Slow down, Daddy — I'm too excited!'"
Sweet talk
Readers add to stories on memorable sandwich combinations and sugared grits as a Frozen Nawth thing:
- Peg Usner, of Mandeville, says, "As a child in New Orleans, lunch would sometimes be a cane syrup and cheese sandwich. Did anyone else eat that, or was that a family thing?"
- Edna Killian says, "Regarding your grits story: I was born in Mississippi and lived there 15 years. I always eat grits with sugar and butter. So did everyone there I knew."
Special People Dept.
- Doris LeBlanc, of Gonzales, celebrates her 99th birthday Saturday, July 23. A Gonzales native, she is an author and one of its oldest residents. She lives at Francois Bend Senior Living.
- Joyce Maynor, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 91st birthday Saturday, July 23. She taught 40 years in the SLU School of Nursing.
- Joe and Patty Bollinger, of Metairie, celebrate their 55th anniversary Friday, July 22. Growing up in New Orleans' 9th Ward, they met as teenagers over 60 years ago. Their first date was on "Saturday Hop" with John Pela, a teen dance show on WWL-TV.
- Jimmy and Sonia Covington, of Denham Springs, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, July 22. They are former Baton Rouge residents and retirees; Jimmy from Exxon, Sonia from Sears.
- Gayle and Ike Boudreaux, of Lebeau, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, July 22. They were high school sweethearts.
Migrating bears?
Mariano Hinojosa says wife Bertha, a teacher, "was reading a 'Little Bear' book by Else Minarik to her 7-year-old students.
"Little Bear is depicted as friendly and adventurous, but he has difficulty dealing with the cold winter weather.
"One of Bertha's students said he knew how to solve Little Bear's problem: 'Just put the bear on a plane to Miami. It's always warm there.'"