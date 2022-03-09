Regarding our mention of meatless Fridays for Catholics, Harry Clark, of Lafayette, tells this story:
"Early in my Navy career I was stationed on a small ship on the East Coast.
"A boatswain's mate with about 15 years in missed muster one Thursday morning. Again on Friday he was absent. He finally showed up Saturday morning.
"Having been AWOL for two days, he was brought to 'captain's mast' for his infraction. Mast is a procedure where people are punished for minor infractions not worthy of a court martial.
"The captain asked him what his story was. 'Boats' said they served fish on Wednesday, and he naturally thought it was Friday, so he took the weekend off.
"As I recall he got a suspended warning."
Midnight dinner
Speaking of meatless Fridays, Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, says, "I remember Scout camping trips in the ‘50s when guys stayed up until midnight on Fridays so they could roast hot dogs."
Which reminds me
Back in my Boy Scout days, one of the guys in the troop didn't (or couldn't) eat meat. I seem to recall it was a medical condition, not a religious thing.
So on our camping trips he brought a can of tuna wieners. They looked like wieners, but wouldn't hold together on a stick, so he couldn't roast them over the campfire like the rest of us.
I felt sorry for the poor kid as he sat there chomping on his cold tuna hot dog…
Keep 'em running
Continuing our seminar on emergency car repairs:
Sinker
"Bucktown Bill" says, "My father had an early '60s Ford Falcon. After years of yeoman service, it developed an alternator problem.
"In those days, it was easy to remove and take apart the alternator for inspection. The problem was a worn brush.
"My father opened his tackle box, and after fishing around for a few minutes (pun intended), he found a lead sinker the correct size to fit behind the brush and spring so it made contact.
"The fix lasted a couple of years, until the alternator bearings finally gave out. We both had a good laugh when we took the alternator apart the second time, seeing the sinker still perfectly good. It was returned to the tackle box, and a Western Auto alternator installed."
Soap
Redean Parsons, of St. Francisville, says, "In the mid-'70s my husband Toby, two teenage daughters, and I were on our way home to Baton Rouge from Kentucky.
"We were on I-55 north of Blytheville, Arkansas, on a Sunday afternoon when we ran over a large piece of metal.
"A few minutes later Toby said, 'We are losing fuel; I think the gas tank is leaking!'
"We came upon a 'stop and shop' gas station. Toby went inside and bought a bar of soap, got under the car and rubbed the soap to cover the leak.
"We made it home, and only had to stop four or five times for Toby to rub more soap on the leak."
Inquiring Minds Dept.
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "The toilet paper in the office is 'Angel Soft Ultra Professional Series.'
"I am wondering, what profession?"
Special People Dept.
Pauline Yuhasz Bartus, of Hungarian Settlement near Albany, celebrates her 96th birthday Thursday, March 10.
In sports news…
Our recollections of Baker's buffalo chip throwing contest brought this tale from Bill Ragsdale, of St. Amant:
"Having grown up in Central Texas, my hometown is well known for its annual Goat Barbecue Cook-Off World Championship.
"In the early years the organizers held many contests, including the Cow Patty (Chip) Toss, but in keeping with the spirit of the main event, the 'Goat Pill Flip-Off' was instituted after a couple of years. Very popular, and a good pill flip can fly 50–60 feet!
"I envision the 'Nutria Pill Flip' contest having a big upside at future Louisiana fairs and festivals."
Take that, Vlad!
Bill Reed, of Broussard, says, "Over here in Acadiana, one of our local restaurants posted a 'salute' to Putin, saying he should be called 'Putain' — a Cajun name for a female dog. Sounds about right to me."