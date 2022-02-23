Here's a memory of the trauma caused by the movie "Jaws:"
Dennis D. Ritter Jr., of The Woodlands, Texas, says, "On Labor Day weekend in 1975 my late wife and I were visiting my cousin and her husband in their new home in back-bay Biloxi, Mississippi.
"After dinner we headed to the cinema to see that year's blockbuster hit, 'Jaws.'
"The next day, we took the excursion boat out to Ship Island. We were swimming about 100 yards from the beach when two bottlenose dolphins broke the surface about 10 feet away.
"When my wife spotted the two fins, she shouted, 'SHARKS!' and made a pretty good attempt to walk on water.
"As I stayed behind to enjoy the company of the friendly dolphins, I was reminded of that old joke, 'She didn't need to swim faster than the sharks; she just needed to swim faster than me!'"
No Krewe of Tarheels?
Another Carnival story, from Elaine Hammel, of Metairie:
"My 4-year-old grandson Kenan, from North Carolina, came to visit us for Mardi Gras, and we took him to the Hermes viewing stand to watch the parade.
"When maskers on horses passed by we would say, 'Look, here comes a duke.' Then came another finely dressed rider and we said, 'Here comes another duke.'
"When the third duke passed, he looked up at me and cried, 'When are the Carolinas coming?'
Kenan is now 21, and is a member of the University of North Carolina golf team.
Crab on steroids
Another tale of those massive Dungeness crabs, from Margie Camardelle:
"My dad was in the Merchant Marines. On one of his trips to the West Coast he ate at a local restaurant. He read the menu, saw 'Fresh Boiled Crabs,' and told the waiter, 'I'll take a dozen!'
"The waiter explained that those were not Louisiana crabs!"
Historic clunkers
A few more recollections about old cars:
- Michel Fourrier says, "I think my first vehicle, a 1953 Willys Jeep, would qualify as the world’s first 'smart vehicle.' It knew precisely when and how much I got paid."
- Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says his truck "burned so much oil the neighborhood kids rode their bikes alongside me like I was the mosquito truck."
- Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says, "Years ago, a friend bought a ‘37 Ford convertible. It was beautiful, but terrible on oil consumption. Every time he pulled into a service station he would ask the attendant, 'Fill up the crankcase and check the gas.'"
Proud Mom Dept.
Barbara Brown says, "My son, James Brown, was on the Feb. 16 episode of 'The Chase.' (An ABC quiz show where three contestants compete against a celebrity "chaser.")
"He was on the team that went up against Ken Jennings. They won $200,000.
"You may remember him from the Gridiron Show."
Indeed I do, James has long been one of the stars of that Capitol Correspondents Association political satire.
When I was in the cast, we referred to him as "The Other Hardest-Working Man in Show Business."
Special People Dept.
- Dorothy G. Hebert, of Lafayette, celebrates her 99th birthday Friday, Feb. 25.
- Enid Bardes, of Metairie, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, Feb. 25. She is a NOPSI retiree and a Metairie Senior Center member.
- Gerry Moses, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday Sunday, Feb. 27. He is a Marine veteran of the Korean War. He is retired from The Advocate, and is a longtime cast member of the above-mentioned Gridiron Show of the Capitol correspondents. He is an active member of First Christian Church.
- Earl Sarradett, of Brusly, would celebrate his 90th birthday Feb. 29 if there was a Feb. 29 this year. There's not, but he's still 90.
Time out!
As is my custom of long standing, I'll be taking a few days off for the Mardi Gras portion of my Well-Deserved Vacation.
I'll be back in early March, rested and ready to continue my task of spreading enlightenment to Advocate readers.
Hope your Mardi Gras is a safe and happy one. Remember my motto: "Moderation in all things."