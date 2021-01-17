T-Bob Taylor, of Panama City Beach, Florida, tells this story:
"In the late 1960s, oil tycoon John Mecom Jr. needed a name for his new NFL team.
"Some were concerned that using 'Saints' as the name might offend religious leaders.
"So the NFL folks asked New Orleans Archbishop Philip Hannan what he thought.
"Legend has it that his answer was, 'We have no problem in using Saints as the name — but you should be advised that most saints were martyred.’ ”
Indeed, this was the fate of many Saints teams for a very long time. ...
Transatlantic fan
Speaking of Saints:
Darlene Smith, of Lafayette, says, "My husband and I have been binge-watching TV shows. After waiting nearly two months due to its popularity, we received the 'Inspector Morse' series from the Lafayette Public Library.
"We finally were able to indulge in this highly-regarded British detective series.
"Watching the Season 6 episode, 'Cherubim and Seraphim,' I had to freeze the frame because I saw something familiar.
"One of the characters, Jason Isaacs ('Lucius Malfoy' of Harry Potter fame), was wearing a black ball cap. Upon closer inspection I could see a beautifully embroidered gold fleur-de-lis and the word 'Saints' on the top of the cap!
"This series was filmed during the ’90s, well before Drew Brees and Sean Payton arrived. But Saints fever had already crossed the ocean."
Grandpa and Noah
Neva Carter tells this story about how kids view adults:
"When visiting our grandchildren recently, the conversation turned to jobs. Carter, 7, asked his grandpa what his job was.
"Grandpa Dale answered that he is retired now, but he had worked as an engineer.
"Carter asked if he had a train, and Grandpa said no, he wasn't that kind of engineer.
"Carter asked, 'What did you do then?'
"Going back to his first job, Dale answered, 'I helped build big ships.'
"Looking at his grandpa's silver hair and silver beard, Carter asked excitedly, 'Did you help build the ark?’ ”
Fair warnings
Thomas G. Fierke continues our seminar on warning labels:
"I saw this on a wood stove: 'Caution, surfaces may be hot.'
"At a legal seminar years ago, I heard the top lawyer for a chain saw company discuss whether or not they should warn people NOT to juggle running chain saws. A performer had been on TV numerous times doing just that."
And Nancy C. Van Den Akker says, "My favorite package instruction is 'Keep out of reach of children.'
"As the oldest of 10, I have been trying to keep out of their reach for more than 70 years, and they haven't caught me yet!"
No speeders here
"Have you ever had one of those questions that nag you and beg for an answer?" asks Richard Stagnoli, of Central:
"My question is, if we have so many law-abiding citizens driving cars in our state, why do so many people slow down when they see a police cruiser?"
Light it up
Suggestions for what to do with the former Lee Circle in New Orleans continue to come in — just as if this column had any influence on the decision-makers for this issue:
A. Reader says, "My idea for the name of the former Lee Circle is 'Unity Circle.'
"A large illuminated glass bulb would be placed on the top of the monument, giving it the look of a candle and flame. The color of the bulb could be changed for the seasons.
"Around the monument would be statues of famous New Orleanians, which could be changed every now and then."
Special People Dept.
- Clare Peccarre celebrates her 97th birthday Monday, Jan. 18. She is a native of New Orleans, and was a volunteer at Touro Infirmary for many years.
- Vergie Caillier, of Sunrise at Siegen in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Monday, Jan. 18.
- Ivy Murrill, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Monday, Jan. 18. She is a native of Donaldsonville.
Thought for the Day
From Toni Gilboy, of Baton Rouge: "One of my favorite, and often used, slogans is 'Cheer up, things could get worse.' So I cheered up, and sure enough, they got worse!"