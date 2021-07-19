Daryel Prust, of Baton Rouge, has a Gov. Edwin Edwards memory:
"When I worked at the state vocational rehab agency, Edwin Edwards was to speak at the annual state rehab conference.
"Although he was feeling quite ill with flu-like symptoms, he still came, showing his strong support for people with disabilities.
"One of his appointed officials was introducing him with glorious accolades, in an apparent attempt to impress him with her loyalty.
"This went on and on and on, starting with his ancestral heritage through his youth, his positive attributes, etc.
"Finally, Edwin, with his head face down on the table, waved his white napkin high in the air — indicating total surrender.
"After the laughter died down, she took the hint and let him speak, which he did admirably."
Adversary relationship
Leon J. Minvielle III, of New Iberia, reminds us that Edwin Edwards often showed his disdain for the press in his unique style:
"I remember hearing Edwin at a press conference. Tongsun Park (a South Korean lobbyist) had given Elaine $10,000 cash.
"A reporter asked the governor, 'Isn’t that a lot of money for a gift?'
"Edwin responded, 'Yeah, for a newspaper reporter, I guess you’re right!'
"My favorite comeback."
Which reminds me
The last time I saw Edwin Edwards was at a Gridiron Show. He greeted me cordially, then called to his wife, who was talking to a group nearby:
"Trina, you're always talking about those SOBs at the newspaper. Come and meet one."
He did not use initials…
Space age dome
Lloyd Labatut suggests a new name for the Superdome:
"Seems to me since the Superdome looks, and has been aptly described, as an alien spaceship, we should consider getting one of the billionaire members of the new space race to sponsor.
"Wouldn’t 'Space X' or 'Blue Origin' be a perfect fit? Not to mention the space connection with New Orleans Michaud and the Mississippi Test Facility!"
Forget something?
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, adds to tales from the first grade at Ascension Catholic:
"I’m sure there are many of us who have stories to tell about being punished by being put behind Sister Marie’s piano.
"The reason for this story is because of my stepson Scott’s experience. He was punished and sent to stand behind the piano.
"When the bell rang at the end of the school day, Sister Marie dismissed the class and left to go to the convent.
"One and a half hours later, his frantic mom came to school and asked Sister Marie if she knew where her son Scott was. I don’t think I have to say anymore."
Fish story
Readers keep recalling nicknames from their past:
Buck Myhand, of Thibodaux, says, "In high school we had a classmate nicknamed 'Fish.' So it was only right when his little brother came along, he was called 'Perch.'"
Life imitates art
Regarding our seminar on songs, Amy Drago says, "I know I can’t beat the 'dead skunk in the middle of the road,' but I did take a picture standing on the corner in Winslow, Arizona (such a fine sight to see)."
Special People Dept.
— Mary LaRosa Muniz, of Metairie, celebrates her 102nd birthday Tuesday, July 20. Before Hurricane Katrina, she was a long-time resident of New Orleans East. She's fond of saying, "I'm still kicking, but not as high."
— Nolan “Sonny” Lamendola, of Gonzales, celebrates his 93rd birthday Tuesday, July 20, at the "infamous Tuesday Night Supper.” (Sounds like there's a story there…)
— Lawrence "Bucky" and Joyce Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 64 years of marriage Tuesday, July 20.
Tiny lexicographer
Here's another story from Daryel Prust, his second of the day (this happens to people when they retire). The reference here is to Loudon Wainwright III's song "Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road":
"Mr. Wainwright’s homage to a certain odoriferous critter reminded me of a family incident concerning my daughter Lindsay when she was a toddler.
"We were riding along when she said, 'Daddy, I smell a stunk!'
"I almost corrected her when I realized her word was better and more descriptive than the original."