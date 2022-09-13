Has this ever happened to you?
Dees Veca, of Kenner, says, "My son's best friend, Frankie, had the nickname 'Fat Boy.'
"I'm not sure why, because he certainly wasn't fat. He was handsome, tall, and very well built.
"One afternoon I was shopping in the men's department of a local department store when I saw Frankie leaning over a counter checking out some shirts.
"Stupidly, I decided to surprise him. I sneaked up behind him, dug my fingers into both sides of his ribs, and whispered, 'Whatcha doing, Fat Boy?'
"Shocked, he spun around and stared at me.
"It wasn't Frankie."
Can you dig it?
"Reading about nuisance calls," says Linda Murphy, "I remembered something my dad did.
"When someone called trying to sell him a cemetery plot, he replied, 'Why do I need to buy a plot when I have a large backyard?'
"Silence from the caller!"
Joyful noise
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says stories about installing loud horns in cars brought this thought:
"I've often wanted to put a truck-size air horn into my little car — especially when the guy in front of me is texting at a green light."
Messiest sandwich
Our sandwich seminar brought this recollection from Don Reulet, of Baton Rouge:
"Those of us of a certain age may remember Brother Dave Gardner’s description of Little David’s (of David and Goliath fame) repast while out 'abiding the sheeps.'
"It included, 'black-eyed peas, okra, and stewed tomato sandwiches on light bread, so's you had to lift and eat fast lest it fall through the crust.'”
Bon appetit!
There's mention of Brother Dave Gardner's sandwich in the great book by Ron Wiggins, "Weird Snacks."
Ron also mentions such treats as peanut butter and sardines on rye, popcorn and Miracle Whip sandwich, and microwaved Velveeta and Hershey bar sandwich.
There's also a recipe for microwaving those leftover marshmallow Peeps from your Easter basket (at some point, we're told, they become like crunchy toffee).
Berwick history
We recently discussed the contributions Coca-Cola made to classrooms of the past, including Coke rulers.
Charlie Ann Eues says the The Brown House, Berwick’s Heritage Museum, has a display of the vintage rulers, and many other interesting items from the past.
"The museum is only four years old, and we've been working really hard on it," says Wayne Eues.
Our lagniappe
In addition to news and entertainment, this newspaper provides a plastic sleeve that clever readers find useful:
Patsy Doucet, of Des Allemands, says, "I use plastic sleeves to pack my shoes in the suitcase. Put one shoe in one sleeve and use another one for the other shoe. This way you can pack shoes without dirtying clean clothes."
Nick Delaune says, "My brother-in-law told me how he uses his Advocate delivery sleeve. He uses it as a glove whenever he fills up his truck's gas tank. I tried it and it works perfectly."
Special People Dept.
— Hilda Wilson Robinson, of Ethel, celebrated her 92nd birthday Sept. 3.
— Catherine Blanchard, of Brusly, celebrates her 91st birthday Wednesday, Sept. 14.
— Bob and Pat Lawson, of Gretna, celebrate their 65th anniversary Wednesday, Sept. 14. They are originally from Algiers.
— Randy and Lynn Bergeron, of Lacombe, celebrate their 59th anniversary Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Unprepared!
Linda Dalferes says, "When our youngest grandson was told he was going to school (kindergarten) the next day, his reaction was priceless:
“'But I don’t know how to READ!'”
Failure to immerse
Lyn Doucet says, "My friend Tennie's 5-year-old granddaughter attends a Spanish immersion class.
"One day she told her mom, 'You know, Mrs. L. understands me when I speak English to her.'
"Her mother said, 'Oh yes, honey, she speaks perfect English.'
"The tot stared at her mom in disbelief. Then she said, 'Well then, why doesn't she just speak English, because we don't understand her!'"