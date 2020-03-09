John Carver, of Lacombe, tells of his adventures in business and education, which started in eighth grade in 1949, in Long Beach, Mississippi:
Aisle of confusion
Craig Cearnal, of Baton Rouge, tells of this encounter with a literal-minded grocery story clerk:
"My wife and I were grocery shopping in a local store the other day. The only thing left on our list was condensed milk.
"We asked a young employee where the Pet Milk was. Initially confused, she said it was on aisle so and so.
"We found ourselves in the pet food aisle."
A matter of taste
Charlotte Keller adds to our long-running series on beers — good, bad and worse:
"Many years ago my husband participated in many New Orleans area races, including the infamous Crescent City Classic.
"One year for Christmas, I gave him an assortment of beers from around the world, one of which was brewed only on a single day each year somewhere in Europe, and cost just south of $5 per bottle.
"We saved it to share after he finished the Crescent City Classic.
"After the race and the accompanying festivities, we headed back to the car and opened the bottle. He took a big swig and handed me the bottle. I took a sip and spat into the gutter the worst tasting beer ever brewed.
"The rest we poured down the sewer. The moral: an expensive bottle of beer doesn't make it any better tasting than that cheap bottle of K&B."
Where y'at?
I'd like to ask contributors to this column to please include your city when sending in stories. Due to the expansion of The Advocate's circulation area, I'm hearing from more folks in more communities that ever before.
It'd be nice to know where you live — both for me, to see where my readers are located, and for you, so friends and neighbors can come over and congratulate you on your witty, erudite contributions to the column.
Special People Dept.
- Bill Bouldin celebrates his 94th birthday Tuesday, March 10. He is a World War II Army veteran who served with the 10th Mountain Division in Italy.
- Dona and Joel Ridenour (aka "Mimi" and "Poppi"), of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 62nd anniversary Tuesday, March 10.
Crawfish boil greeting
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says at church Sunday "we were instructed by the pastor to refrain from handshaking at the part of the Mass known as 'sign of peace' because of concerns about the coronavirus.
"So it was neat that many of us lovingly elbowed one another."
This elbow-to-elbow method has long been a replacement for the traditional handshake at Louisiana crawfish boils, when our hands are in no condition to touch anything, living or dead.