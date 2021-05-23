Enid Bardes, of Metairie, says, regarding our mention of accents, "I believe some New Orleanians have an accent completely different from a Southern drawl, maybe due to their French and Spanish heritage.
"For example, I pronounce New Orleans 'Nu-r-lee-enz' rather than 'Noo-awl-ans.'
"When I moved to Pittsburg in 1960, I often became the object of a guessing game: 'I know where she came from — Boston!'
"I would tease along with, ‘Oh, how did you know? I lived on Cherry Street. There was a pastry shop on the corner…'
"When I finally triumphantly admitted I was from New Orleans, the reaction was 'OMG! We have a SOUTHERN BELLE here!’
"I must admit I loved all the attention. This continued through the years when I moved to other cities, until I returned home to New Orleans in 1976.
"And can you believe that sometimes when I meet new people here, the first thing they say after the introduction is, 'You can’t be from here. Let me guess; are you from Boston?' And so the fun begins again."
No real names!
I don't know about you, but I'm having fun reviewing our passion for nicknames:
— Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "An old friend, Donnu Brady, spotted your column the other day and called to let me know there were a lot of unusual nicknames back in the '50s when he worked at the Shell refinery in Norco.
"There was 'Boo Boo' Dufresne, both 'Coo Coo' Rome and 'Poo Poo' Rome, 'LuLu' Poche, 'Goo Goo' Babineaux, 'Ruu Ruu' Roussel, 'Soo Soo' Hotard (whose niece became a judge here in LaPlace), 'Too-Too' Knoblock, and the three DeLaune brothers, 'P-Yank,' 'Pie Noot,' and 'PoPete.'
"Donnu (I think that’s how he spells it) says many of them aren’t with us anymore."
— Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, says, "No one can top the nicknames we had in Smoke Bend.
"Just to name a few: 'Low-Low,' 'My-My,' 'Ta Tee,' 'La Loot,' 'Jumbo,' 'Khaki,' 'Tiny,' 'May-May,' 'Naughty,' 'Smokie,' 'Pupie,' 'Tip,' 'Doody,' 'Boozie,' and 'Nutchie.'
"I'm not sure how 'Mrs. Mean' got that name — one of the nicest ladies you could meet, she lived to be 105, and worked cattle until she was in her upper 80s."
More on Sixty
Gary E. Penton, of Pineville, adds to our mention of state Sen. B.B. "Sixty" Rayburn:
"He was the primary political mover in getting a prison built on his 'turf,' Washington Parish.
"Initially Washington Correctional Institute, it is now Rayburn Correctional Center.
"I was the first chaplain for the prison for 10 years, before my retirement and before the name change."
Accidental ad
George Sells, long-time Baton Rouge TV anchor, got a kick out of an incident involving two TV stations (never mind which ones) covering the street flooding on Thursday.
One of the stations had a truck providing video at the entrance of a flooded subdivision south of Baton Rouge, with an anchor in the studio commenting on the pictures.
As the shot widened, there was a big truck from the rival station featured prominently on the right of the screen.
The anchor kept her cool, as she advised viewers not to look to the right.
Special People Dept.
— Margie Welsh, of Zachary Manor, celebrated her 103rd birthday Saturday, May 22. She is a former Baton Rouge resident.
— Zula Singletary Dupuy, of Lutcher, celebrates her 99th birthday Monday, May 24.
— Denise Galloway Sibley, of Walker, celebrated her 95th birthday Friday, May 21. Her late husband, Clyde M. Sibley, was a noted fast-pitch softball pitcher; she says their four children were "raised on ballfields."
— Audrey LeBlanc Duke, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 94th birthday Monday, May 24. She is a former Port Allen resident.
— Mary "G-Mom" Duhe, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, May 24. For many years she was the secretary for athletics at Redemptorist High School.
One cool place
Martin Hugh-Jones, of Baton Rouge, offers this comment on life in the semi-tropics:
"How to identify someone coming from southern Louisiana? They wear sweaters during the summer. The air conditioning there is arctic."